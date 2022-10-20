‘That’s what makes us great’: Zion Williamson gushes on Pelicans weapons after throttling Kevin Durant, Nets

Zion Williamson couldn’t be prouder of his New Orleans Pelicans teammates after they destroyed the Brooklyn Nets with a balanced effort in their season opener.

Williamson made an emphatic return to the NBA after missing out the whole 2021-2 campaign due to a foot injury, banking 25 points on top of nine rebounds, three assists and four steals. However, they wouldn’t have been able to beat the Nets 130-108 had it not for the contributions of the rest of the starters and their bench.

Brandon Ingram led the way for the Pelicans with 28 points, while three others scored in double figures. Out of the 11 players New Orleans fielded, only two were not able to score. CJ McCollum had 21 points, while Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 15.

Trey Murphy III came off the bench and delivered 16 points to help the Pelicans lead from start to finish.

After the game, Williamson was naturally happy about his performance. However, he couldn’t help but be giddy about the overall team display and the depth they showed.

“Our squad is deep… but we all root for each other. I think that’s what makes us great,” Williamson said of the Pelicans.

It’s only the first game of the season and what the Pelicans did might be difficult to sustain. Nonetheless, they have certainly proven that they are a hard team to beat, especially when they get everyone involved.

The Pelicans are largely expected to be a playoff contender this year, and after Wednesday’s game, there’s a reason to believe they have a chance to do something special.