The New Orleans Pelicans are making significant moves this offseason. Yves Missi and Antonio Reeves are the front office's most recent NBA Draft additions. Trading Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr. ensures a new-look squad will grace the Smoothie King Center court next season. Fans not the arena will notice a big difference in how they consume games and it'll start well before tipoff. The Pelicans have enough bad habits. Some issues have been identified though so the New Orleans brass made a significant move by parting ways with Bally Sports, opting instead for a deal with Gray Television per NOLA.com.

This decision, driven by a desire to increase accessibility for fans, has several key implications for the team and its supporters. Here are the top three takeaways from this strategic shift.

More fans can follow the Pelicans

This new arrangement with Gray Television will bring 70 over-the-air (OTA) telecasts to fans in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. This includes major cities like New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Biloxi, and Mobile. A significantly larger TV audience will have access to Zion Williamson's every move thanks to this switch in broadcasting partner.

Games broadcast on WVUE-TV Fox 8 and other regional affiliate OTA stations drew an average of 46,057 TV households, a 260% increase from the 12,807 TV households averaged on Diamond-owned Ballys Sports according to Nielsen data. Turning down a couple of extra dimes now will hopefully lead to lots of dollars spent on the team later, both by fans and advertisers. The Pelicans need a new jersey sponsor soon for instance. Every set of extra eyeballs helps during those negotiations.

More Gulf South Sports content coming

Gray Television executives and the Pelicans decision-makers are exploring the launch of a sports-only over-the-air TV network as part of the deal. The aptly named Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network would feature live sports programming beyond the Pelicans. Fans can expect to see the Birmingham Squadron and select high school games if all goes to plan. That is on top of New Orleans Saints and Pelicans digital content.

As per the Times-Picayune's report:

“This initiative reflects the long-standing relationship between the Gayle Benson-owned Saints and Pelicans and Gray Television. Tom Benson, Gayle’s late husband, purchased a majority stake in WVUE-TV in 2008, which remained under his ownership until 2017. WVUE continues to be the home of the Saints during their preseason slate, underscoring the deep ties between the organizations.”

Beloved broadcasters staying on board

Play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers and color commentator Antonio Daniels will be back in the booth calling games. This continuity in broadcasting is crucial as the Pelicans build upon a 49-win season. Willie Green has battled through tough times to bring NBA Playoffs basketball. Meyers and Daniels have been there every step of the way.

This strategic shift to Gray Television not only enhances the Pelicans’ reach but also promises to deliver more comprehensive sports content to fans across the Gulf South. By prioritizing accessibility and community engagement, the Pelicans are setting the stage for a vibrant and connected fan experience.