Every fan of basketball grimaced after seeing how Brandon Ingram collapsed in a fall during a road game against the Orlando Magic. No wand at Disney could wave away the feeling of doom immediately engulfing everyone slightly interested in the fate of these New Orleans Pelicans. The franchise got good news following an MRI, but Ingram's absence has forced Willie Green to try new rotational strategies with just a dozen regular season games remaining.
The Pelicans are exploring a CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III tandem to allow Williamson and Ingram some extra time to rest. It has worked the last two games, both road wins. Green went into detail when asked about the team's approach with Ingram out and Williamson getting longer stretches on the court.
“I like that we were really sound defensively and we forced them into some tough shots,” Green started. “You know these games can be tough. Last game of a road trip, and they have guys out but I like the fact that our group did what we needed to do on their home floor. We took care of business…It was just a matter of trusting in our guys, you know, Naji (Marshall), Jose (Alvarado), Larry (Nance Jr.), (Jordan Hawkins) was out there for a little bit. The guys work. They understand what we're dealing with, and everybody collectively has to continue to step up.”
New Orleans led wire-to-wire against the Detroit Pistons. The Pelicans handling business pulled them level in wins with the currently fourth-placed Los Angeles Clippers. Williamson played a big part in building that comfortable lead early, playing the entire first quarter.
“(Williamson) had it going tonight in the first quarter. He kind of got it going maybe like midway through (the first quarter). We wanted to let him go a little bit and that's all it was,” Green added.
Williamson finished with 36 points (13-14 shooting), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in the 114-101 road win over the Pistons. His hot start allowed McCollum to grow into the game slowly. Green did credit the 11-year veteran for making big shots down the stretch so the game did not get too close.
“(McCollum) started off a little slow but he got it going throughout the course of the game and that's what he does. Night in, night out CJ is the guy that is steady. He is going to get, you know, 18 to 22 points, his five rebounds and five assists. He had some big shots for us in the third and fourth quarter,” the Pelicans head coach added.
Next up for the Pelicans is a six-game homestand against some of the NBA's most challenging opponents. First up is the Oklahoma City Thunder. Then comes three nationally televised dates versus the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and Phoenix Suns. The Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs follow, with both presenting their own matchup problems for Green's group.
The Pelicans will keep encouraging Williamson and Ingram throughout the NBA Playoffs. Having both All-Stars firing on all cylinders for the postseason is Willie Green's biggest priority for the rest of the regular season. That's why figuring out the new rotational strategies and how many minutes Williamson can handle now is so important.