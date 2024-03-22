The New Orleans Pelicans caught a hot streak. They have won eight out of their last 10 games before facing the Paolo Banchero-led Orlando Magic. Zion Williamson is looking like his prime unstoppable self and living up to expectations. Like most nice things in the NBA, there always has to be a drawback. It came in the middle of this cross-conference clash when Brandon Ingram was defending Jalen Suggs.
Brandon Ingram went down in their game against the Magic, per Julian Ojeda of ClutchPoints. His Pelicans teammates had to help him out as he could not put pressure on his left leg after the collision with Jalen Suggs. Now, Zion Williamson and the rest of the squad have to regain momentum as Paolo Banchero's Magic is starting to get away with some momentum.
Brandon Ingram only got to play 21 minutes for the Pelicans and was a big scoring help. He notched 14 points while also finding open teammates which got him three assists. Before going down, he also grabbed four rebounds. The shooting guard will also not be returning for this game to receive further treatment and evaluation.
Other members of the Pelicans have since stepped up despite facing a huge deficit. Trey Murphy III is leading the team in scoring despite coming off the bench. So far, he has recorded 21 points while also ripping three boards straight out of the air. Williamson followed suit with 18 points of his own as he inches closer to a double-double with seven rebounds. The Pelicans power forward also dished out two dimes.
CJ McCollum rounds out the Pelicans scoring leaders. The starting point guard has 15 points, three assists, and four rebounds at the moment. However, none of this seems enough as the Magic continues to overpower them.
Paolo Bacnchero already has a triple-double and might continue to stuff the stat sheet. Right now, he has netted 16 points while delivering 10 dimes and grabbing 10 rebounds. Jalen Suggs has been on a heater with his 22 points and two assists in just 28 minutes of action. There is still time for the Pelicans to make a comeback. But, without Ingram, those hopes are looking bleak.