Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram avoid major injuries after leaving Pelicans game vs. Jazz

New Orleans Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram were both recently forced to leave a game against the Utah Jazz due to injury. However, Willie Green said both players will be listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, per Will Guillory.

Green added that Brandon Ingram is no longer in concussion protocol. Zion Williamson’s injury drew significant concern given his inability to stay on the court over the past couple of years. He reportedly suffered a hip injury but it is not expected to be a long-term issue. Nevertheless, the Pelicans will understandably proceed with caution.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are the faces of the Pelicans’ franchise. They are young stars who are looking to lead New Orleans to the playoffs. Monitoring both players’ health will be of the utmost importantance for the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson has averaged 22 points per game through the Pelicans first 3 contests. He is also averaging just under 7 rebounds per game for good measure.

Ingram is also averaging 22 points per game to go along with 4 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

The Pelicans are projected to be a sneaky playoff contender during the 2022-2023 campaign. The West is loaded with talent but New Orleans features a surprisingly complete team with star-power atop the roster. But as aforementioned, health will be the key for this team moving forward.

The Pelicans will be tested over their next two matchups against the Mavericks and Suns. We will provide updates for Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram’s status in those games.