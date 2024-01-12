The Pelicans are in danger of being without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and a handful of others against the Nuggets.

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, winning six of their last seven games to move within 3.5 games of first-place in the Western Conference. Injuries have played a factor in the Pelicans underachieving through the years, but they have finally had their full repertoire of talent on display in recent weeks. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum highlight a very talented roster, one that has expectations of making a deep playoff push.

Offensively, New Orleans has multiple ways to wear their opponents down. On defense, they are a very physical team that limits their opponent's opportunities, especially on the perimeter. The Pelicans have a huge opportunity in front of them on Friday night, as they will be on the road to take on the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets. However, this may wind up being a game that New Orleans leans on their depth instead of their stars.

Pelicans' injury report

Originally listed as questionable to play on Friday night against the Nuggets, Williamson, Ingram, and McCollum have all since been upgraded to probable. Trey Murphy III, who was also listed as questionable entering the day due to left knee tendonitis, has been upgraded to probable as well.

After missing their game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, Zion returned to the lineup for Wednesday night's thrashing of the Golden State Warriors, a game the Pelicans won 141-105. Ingram, who has not missed a game since November 2, is listed on the injury report with what the team is calling right Achilles soreness. While it is unknown when he sustained this injury, McCollum is dealing with a right ankle sprain.

It is worth noting that the Pelicans are scheduled to play the Dallas Mavericks on the road Saturday night, so it's possible the team could elect to give their stars the night off for one of these back-to-back games. However, it does not appear as that will be the case in Denver.

The Pelicans have played the Nuggets twice this season, winning by five in New Orleans and losing by 18 the last time they were in Denver. Whether or not Williamson, Ingram, McCollum, and Murphy are officially active on Friday night dictates what the Pelicans' rotations will look like.

In the event that Zion and/or Ingram are ruled out, Naji Marshall and Larry Nance Jr. would likely see an uptick in minutes. McCollum sitting out would result in Dyson Daniels and rookie Jordan Hawkins possible seeing more time on the floor. If any of the three stars are ruled out and Murphy is available to play, the third-year wing would be a focal point for the Pelicans offensively. A win in Denver would make New Orleans 24-15 on the season, inching them close to the top spot in the conference.

As a result of moving from questionable to probable on Friday afternoon, it looks very likely that Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Trey Murphy III will all play against the Nuggets.