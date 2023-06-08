New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson had quite the day on the internet on Wednesday. Pornstar Moriah Mills called him out on Twitter for having an affair after the announcement of Williamson having a child, and Stephen A Smith had a field day breaking down the whole scenario.

On the latest with Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/HKQi4EUBCd — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 7, 2023

“He's about to be a dad…and the person who is about to make him a father, is not the person that was on social media talking about him. A person by the name of Moriah Mills calling him out by name, giving vivid details of their encounters with one another…she's a porn star!”

Stephen A Smith does a hilarious job with the theatrics as he details how Zion Williamson was blasted on Twitter over a series of multiple tweets from Moriah Mills. Smith conjectures that Williamson might be having troubles staying healthy because he is having too much fun enjoying the spoils of his youth and bachelorhood.

For Williamson, it had to have been a tough day on Wednesday and the hope is that those who are close to him did a good job of keeping him off of the internet. The memes and jokes were running wild and there was little focus given to the much more wholesome recent announcement that Williamson is going to be a dad.

Of course, this will probably all boil over in due time and Williamson will have a chance to reclaim his image on the basketball court. This has to be a less than ideal period for the young Pelicans star, but the best thing to do now is to get back in the gym and focus on becoming a dad.