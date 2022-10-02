The 2020-21 season was the last time New Orleans Pelicans fans saw Zion Williamson on the basketball court. He was an All-Star that season and he tied Shaquille O’Neal’s record of 25 consecutive games of scoring at least 20 points while shooting 50 percent from the field.

He made his long-awaited return to the court on Saturday during an open practice the Pelicans held at Smoothie King Center. Videos from the team practice began surfacing on social media showing Zion Williamson throwing down a couple of highlight worthy dunks.

During one drill, Williamson is seen running the floor and throwing down a one-handed alley-oop without much difficulty.

Zion Williamson catching and finishing an alley-oop with incredible ease. pic.twitter.com/5P3OIODvTw — Oleh Kosel 🇺🇦 (@OlehKosel) October 1, 2022

In another clip, Williamson is seen running the floor again, catching a pass and this time he finishes with a double clutch, reverse dunk.

This is certainly a welcome sign for Pelicans fans who have eager anticipating seeing the franchise’s star player back in action. Williamson missed the entirety of the 2021-2022 season with a Jones fracture in his right foot. After off-season surgery, the Pelicans were hoping he’d be able to play at some point during the regular season.

His injury was slow to heal, however, and the timetable for his return kept getting pushed back until it was announced in March that he would be sidelined for the rest of the year.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Williamson has often been described as a once in a generation type player. During his first two seasons in the NBA, he definitely looked like he was on his way to living up to those praises.