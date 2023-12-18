Pelicans star Zion Williamson detailed the advice he has for Spurs rookie and fellow No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

The New Orleans Pelicans picked up a 146-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday to move to 16-11, and it continued a rough season for the Spurs. However, Pelicans star Zion Williamson revealed an awesome message he has for Spurs rookie and fellow No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

“I actually spoke to his pops two summers straight when I was in Paris and he got a great corner,” Zion Williamson said, via Pelicans Film Room. “He has great people around him. My advice to him would just be, just keep focusing on your craft. I mean, you didn't get that hype for no reason. So just keep focusing on your craft. Keep your head on straight and you'll be fine.”

"I spoke to his pops two summers straight when I was in Paris. He has a great corner… My advice to him is just keep focusing on your craft, you didnt get that hype for no reason" — Zion Williamson's advice to fellow #1 pick Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/FY33BCN89f — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) December 17, 2023

Williamson has flashed a ton of potential in his NBA career so far, but the problem has been staying on the court, which has drawn some criticism and led to some questioning how he is taking care of himself with the Pelicans.

For Wembanyama, he has shown a lot of flashes in year one so far as well. However, it has led to a 4-21 record for the Spurs after the loss to the Pelicans. The rookie has not accepted the excuse that the team is young. He wants to start winning.

The reality is there is not much talent in San Antonio right now, and Wembanyama will have to develop as a player while the team tries to surround him with talent. It will be interesting to see how the team grows over the next couple of years.

For now, Wembanyama should take Williamson's advice.