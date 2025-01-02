2025 started on an unfortunate note when a man drove a truck into a large crowd in New Orleans early on Wednesday morning, killing 15 people. New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson sounded off on social media after the tragedy.

“Praying for our city and those impacted by the tragic events that took place early this morning 🙏🏿,” he tweeted.

Williamson's statement came after the Pelicans' joint statement with the New Orleans Saints, via social media.

“The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred on Bourbon Street early on New Year's Day,” the organizations said.

“Our hearts go out to all victims and their families during this difficult time and express our deepest gratitude to the first responders who acted swiftly and bravely on the scene.”

“New Orleans is a city built on resilience, and this heartbreaking event reminds us of the importance of coming together and supporting one another, to honor those affected, and to work toward healing as a community. In times of tragedy, the New Orleans community has always shown extraordinary courage and compassion, and we are certain that this time will be no different,” they concluded.

Wednesday's attack sent shockwaves throughout the sports world, with college football's Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame being postponed until Thursday as a result. The contest has been played at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome on New Year's Day since 1975.

Several Saints players and coaches commented as well, via the team's website.

“This is a national tragedy,” linebacker Demario Davis said. “I don't think that there is a way that you can compartmentalize it. I don't think there's a way that you can truly process it. I think you just try to manage it as best you can, and I think it's to empathize with those who have been impacted and affected the most.”

While the story is still developing, at least 25 more injuries have been reported from the attack, including a Georgia student.