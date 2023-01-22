New Orleans Pelicans fans are definitely missing Zion Williamson and his highlight-reel-worthy rim attacks. But let Pelicans head coach Willie Green entertain the same fans with this windmill dunk down in Miami.

Willie Green throwing down a casual windmill dunk after Pelicans practice today 👀 (h/t @DanielBove) pic.twitter.com/GaU5C2eTGf — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) January 21, 2023

Green is still just 41 years old but he’s also several years removed from the last time he suited up for an NBA game, so seeing him get high up there and finish in style could catch people by surprise. And even when he was playing, not many people remember him as an electrifying dunker. Well, whatever you thought about Green’s career as an NBA player, he’s here to remind everyone that you can search his name on YouTube and see for themselves some of the high-flying acts he pulled off as a player in the league before he took his talents to the Pelicans as a coach.

Can any other coach today in the NBA throw down a windmill? Green is not the youngest coach other there. Four coaches are younger than the Pelicans sideline boss, but we’re going to put our money on Green in case the league adds a slam-dunk contest for coaches in the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. For the record, Will Hardy of the Utah Jazz, Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics, Mark Daigneault of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies are all younger than Green.

Willie Green was taken in the second round (41st overall) by the Seattle Supersonics in the 2003 NBA Draft (LeBron James’ batchmate alert!) and played in the league until the 2014-15 season with the Orlando Magic.