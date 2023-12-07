The New Orleans Pelicans are set to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday as part of the semi-finals of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament.

An X-Factor for a Pelicans victory vs. the Lakers was revealed recently. Pelicans Coach Willie Green, a former Sixers and University of Detroit Mercy Titans guard, shared his thoughts on the Lakers having a home game on Friday.

The Pelicans have one of the youngest cores in the entire NBA led by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

On Wednesday, Zion Williamson could not contain his youthful exuberance and excitement for the tournament as he busted out in a fit of laughter at the podium while being interviewed alongside his Pelicans peer.

Williamson Does Best Kawhi Laugh Impression

Williamson was already in a jovial mood when asked about a potential In-Season Tournament championship celebration on Wednesday. In a viral video that has been viewed nearly two million times, the audience got a fresh glimpse of the former Duke forward's true personality.

Fans in the comments section seemed to back Williamson's “big mood” as he laughed it up in anticipation of the marquee matchup in Las Vegas on Friday night.

“I am 100% on the Pelicans bandwagon for the IST,” one respondent said.

Another fan seemed skeptical of Williamson's air of confidence, leveling accusations of referee favoritism against the Lakers.

Fans React to Zion's Laugh

Each team's players will receive $500,000 for winning the IST, while a reward of $200,000 will be given for making the final game. Players whose teams reached the semi-finals will receive $100,000 and quarterfinalists received $50,000 each.

Fans trolled Williamson in the comments section, saying that the “$500,000 is as good as gone” should the Pelicans star's team win the whole thing, referencing a possible celebration in Las Vegas.

The Pelicans vs. Lakers Semifinals matchup begins tomorrow night at 9 p.m. ET.