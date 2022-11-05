Zion Williamson’s unreal windmill slam just dunked on any injury concerns

Zion Williamson recently returned to the New Orleans Pelicans lineup and on Friday he erased any lingering concerns over his injuries. In the second quarter of the Pelicans game against the Golden State Warriors, Williamson shot out in transition following a turnover, caught a pass from Jose Alvarado and threw down a monster windmill dunk.

Another look at Zion's windmill 🤯pic.twitter.com/MdSAPK7o90 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 5, 2022

The Warriors game was Williamson’s third game back since being forced out of the lineup for two games due to back and hip injuries. He suffered a fall on Oct. 23 against the Utah Jazz. Zion Williamson has dealt with multiple injuries since being drafted with by the Pelicans with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. He missed all of last season with a foot injury.

In the games he’s been back, he’s put up 24 points per game, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists while shooting 52.7 percent from the field. On the season he’s averaging 22.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 50.5 percent. The Pelicans have gotten off to a 4-3 start so far.

Williamson is viewed as the Pelicans’ franchise cornerstone and anything injury related is going to be a big deal. From the looks of Friday’s game, Williamson is showing no lingering effects from his recent setback. The Pelicans took a huge step forward last season as they beat the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament to earn the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. There they pushed the Phoenix Suns to six games before bowing out in the first round.