The New Orleans Pelicans have thrown their name in the hat, joining the Damian Lillard sweepstakes amid the All-Star guard's recent trade request.

Although Lillard isn't likely to have the Pelicans on his shortlist of potential trade destinations, his history with CJ McCollum makes his potential acquisition interesting. Not to pair them together, as that didn't work when they were with the Portland Trail Blazers. However, because McCollum has had nothing but positive things to say about the organization, he could — potentially — quell any doubts that Lillard has.

In any case, with two All-Star caliber players in Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson alongside him, Lillard should feel confident about his chance to make noise in the NBA playoffs anyways. Especially with the Pelicans possessing a few of the best defenders in the league as well.

The perfect Damian Lillard trade Pelicans must offer

Pelicans receive: Damian Lillard, Daniel Gafford, 2025 first-round pick (via POR)

Blazers receive: James Harden, Jonas Valanciunas, 2024 first-round pick (via NOP), 2025 first-round pick (via NOP)

Sixers receive: CJ McCollum, Delon Wright, 2025 first-round pick (via MIL)

Wizards receive: Jusuf Nurkic, Kira Lewis Jr., 2024 second-round pick (via PHI), 2024 second-round pick (via POR)

For the Pelicans

For the New Orleans Pelicans, this trade essentially presents them with the opportunity to swap CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas with Damian Lillard and Daniel Gafford, which is certainly advantageous for them. Though it will come at the cost of two first-round picks, the way Lillard will elevate the team offensively and Gafford's impact on the defensive end make this deal well worth it for them in the end.

Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III will be projected as starters. Ingram, the better ball-handler, scorer, and playmaker between he and Murphy — not to mention a notoriously rail-thin wing — could start in the backcourt beside Lillard offensively, with Murphy taking on the tougher wing matchup defensively.

A bench led by Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, and Larry Nance Jr. may not be the most threatening offensively. However, whenever the Pels bench mob comes in, their defensive impact will have opposing teams ready for them to leave the floor. All for a player like Dame, Zion, or BI to come back in.

Currently a middling team, the Pelicans might have a storybook season with after a Dame acquisition.

For the Blazers

Ordinarily, if the Portland Trail Blazers were land a player of James Harden's caliber in a trade, it would feel like a fair deal. However, with Harden on the final season of his contract and unlikely to re-sign with a rebuilding Blazers squad, it isn't quite the win, which is why them getting a pair of first-round picks could be the real headline for the trade.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That said, because Harden is a true combo guard, there's a solid chance that he and Scoot Henderson could mesh in the backcourt. With a volume scorer in Jerami Grant in tow as well, the Blazers could be surprisingly competitive next season. Especially if high-flying wing Shaedon Sharpe continues to excel. With that said, there's always a chance that Harden re-signs if he takes to the team, organization and area.

In any case, between Harden and Jonas Valanciunas, the Blazers would be acquiring $51.1 million expiring contracts. A situation that could lead to the making a major signing in the near future, all while they continue to build through the draft.

Although losing Damian Lillard will have a major impact on the organization and the city, the right moves could return the Blazers to their happy place. They just need to be able to make those moves.

For the Sixers

Even though the Philadelphia 76ers don't have to trade James Harden for just any old package, they do have to trade him given that he wants to leave the franchise is on an expiring contract. It's simply the smart business decision.

With that in mind, a trade that brings them CJ McCollum could appeal to them if they believe in his fit with projected starting guard Tyrese Maxey. At 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-2 respectively, McCollum and Maxey would be a smaller backcourt. However, as a team like the Cleveland Cavaliers demonstrated last season, backcourt size may not matter so much as their defensive effort and execution.

In any case, McCollum will certainly be able to match the scoring output of Harden, with both averaging 21 points per game last season. The biggest difference will be in their playmaking. However, with Joel Embiid needing to prove he can consistently beat the double-team, highlighting his passing prowess a bit more could work out in everyone's favor.

The addition of Delon Wright provides Philly with a player that come in and help their backcourt defensively whenever they should need it.

For the Wizards

The Washington Wizards' intention isn't to win the most games next season, so a swap of Jusuf Nurkic and Daniel Gafford doesn't change much.

In fact, although Gafford is a better interior defender, Nurkic's passing ability and starting experience could make rookie Bilal Coulibaly's transition to the NBA easier. An athletic wing that's at his best with a head of steam going towards the rim, Coulibaly has plenty to gain from playing alongside Nurkic.

That the Wizards also land point guard Kira Lewis Jr., the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, is also noteworthy. Especially as Washington was unable to draft point guard Anthony Black last month, with the Orlando Magic snatching him up in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Lewis hasn't played much in the NBA, but has averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.o steal per game (while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3) when playing 20-29 minutes (20 games) in his short career. That could make him a player who, at 22-years-old, has untapped potential.

The Wizards also end up with two second-round picks for their trouble.