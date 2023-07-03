As long as no team has successfully traded for Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard, any fanbase can dream of acquiring his services this offseason.

The Miami Heat are said to be the most likely landing spot for the seven-time All-Star, but four other teams also appear to have started to make their presence felt on the Damian Lillard trade front, namely the Los Angeles Clippers, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Boston Celtics, and the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Chris Haynes of TNT in a recent episode of his podcast (h/t Brian Robb of MassLive).

“It did cause teams to pause, hold on, let’s wait on what he had planned and let’s look to see if we had a shot,” Haynes said on his This League Uncut Podcast. “The Clippers, the Timberwolves, Pelicans, Boston Celtics, those are the team off the top of my head, I’m pretty sure there were more, those were the teams that I know called out to reach out to see what it would take (to land Lillard).”

Acquiring Damian Lillard is going to require some heavy front-office maneuvers, considering his hefty contract and the value he can provide to his potential new team. Including the 2023-24 NBA season, Lillard is still owed at least $42 million in each of the remaining three years in his deal, having also exercised his player option for the 2024-25 NBA season that's worth a staggering total of $48.79 million.

In what could be his final season in Portland, Damian Lillard averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 46.3 percent from the field.