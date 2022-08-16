RUMOR: Pelicans’ stance on Brandon Ingram in Kevin Durant trade talks

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant still wants a trade. There are a number of teams interested in trying to acquire the future Hall of Famer, including the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and Philadelphia 76ers. The New Orleans Pelicans? They could be suitors too. But, the club is unwilling to include Brandon Ingram, which means the Nets won’t likely negotiate with them at all.

Per NOLA.com:

“If Durant gets moved, the New Orleans Pelicans could be players in the sweepstakes, but that would likely require them to surrender Brandon Ingram. League sources say the Pelicans are unwilling to do so.”

To be honest, it makes total sense. Ingram just had a fantastic campaign and put his talent on full display in the playoffs, giving the Phoenix Suns a serious run for their money. During the regular season, he averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

It’s also important to note that Ingram and Zion Williamson, who is returning in 2022-23, have played just 81 games together since the latter came into the league in 2019. They’ve yet to build a lot of chemistry and once the duo does, it could be scary hours for the Pelicans.

Plus, you can’t forget CJ McCollum, either, who made a big difference after coming over at the trade deadline in March. The Pelicans have a clear direction right now. Ingram and Zion are the cornerstones. Sure, getting Durant would be a great addition, but he also wants to play for a legitimate contender. New Orleans isn’t there quite yet. They’re not far off, though. If Zion plays like Zion can and the likes of Brandon Ingram and McCollum do their thing as well, a playoff spot in the West is very much in reach.