The New Orleans Pelicans are on the second game of their three-game road trip as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pelicans-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pelicans are 4-3 to begin the season. However, they have lost their last two games. Those losses came against the Atlanta Hawks, and Denver Nuggets. Zion Williamson is the leading scorer. He has averaged 21.8 points per game. C.J McCollum is not far behind him with 21.7 points per game. Brandon Ingram has only played four games, but he is averaging over 20.0 points, as well. Four other players are scoring double-digit points per game, as well. In this game, the Pelicans will be without McCollum as he is dealing with a collapsed lung.

The Timberwolves are 4-2 this season, and they are coming off an electric overtime victory over the Boston Celtics. That was their third win in a row. Anthony Edwards has been scoring at will this season. He is averaging 28.2 points per game to go along with 6.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. Karl Anthony-Towns, Naz Reid, and Rudy Gobert are the next three top scorers for the Timberwolves, so Minnesota gets production from their big men.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Timberwolves Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +9.5 (-108)

Minnesota Timberwolves -9.5 (-112)

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sport North, Bally Sports New Orleans

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

New Orleans is without McCollum, and that will make it a lot harder to win. However, Ingram will play this game, and Williamson is finally healthy. Those two will do their best to keep the Pelicans in the game, but Minnesota plays a very tough defense. This means the Pelicans need to match that defensive intensity. The Pelicans allow the lowest three-point percentage, so Minnesota will be forced to take the ball inside. If the Pelicans can continue to frustrate shooters, and then play a tough defense inside the perimeter, they should cover the spread.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves are playing well, but the best part of their game is their defense. They play the best defense in the NBA, and it shows. Minnesota has allowed just 101.2 points per game this year. Of their six games, the Timberwolves have allowed less than 100 points four times. Allowing less than 100 points in an NBA game is a very easy way to win. The Pelicans are now without their second-best scorer, so their offense takes a hit. With their great defensive play, the Timberwolves should be able to cover the spread.

Final Pelicans-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

It is going to be very tough for the Pelicans to pull of a victory on the road without their second-best scorer. The Timberwolves are on a three-game win streak, and all those games were played at home. As mentioned, one of those wins came against the Celtics, but the first of those three wins came against the Denver Nuggets. In fact, Minnesota only allowed 89 points against the Nuggets. The Timberwolves defense is going to overwhelm the Pelicans in this game. For that reason, I am going to take the Timberwolves to cover the spread.

Final Pelicans-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -9.5 (-112), Under 217.5 (-110)