Trey Murphy III and CJ McCollum combined for 60 points before sharing the postgame podium following a 110-100 New Orleans Pelicans road win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The visitors had to overcome some first-half hiccups but the Pelicans eventually pulled away thanks to big nights from the sharpshooting duo. Murphy III got extra credit after the game for stepping into a starting role and shredding Portland's zone defense.
The Pelicans are 5-5 but surviving without Brandon Ingram, jumping back into the Western Conference's sixth seed with the victory over the Trail Blazers. Murphy III is a big part of that success, scoring the third most points since Ingram (knee contusion) went down in Orlando. The 23-year-old and CJ McCollum's lethal pairing has kept New Orleans afloat down the stretch.
Murphy III also stretched Portland's zone defense, adjusting with a single-minded focus on doing what got him to the NBA.
“Shoot the ball,” Murphy III stated bluntly. “That's about it, yeah…”
It's been working. Murphy III is averaging 16.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and half a block per game since March 24. The only downside is his efficiency has suffered a bit. Murphy III is making only 41.5% from the field and 35.2% from three-point range over the past 11 games.
Wille Green appreciates Murphy III's effort despite the big shoes to fill.
“Trey has done a tremendous job stepping in and becoming a starter,” Green said. “This is his second year in a row being able to step in and fill that role. We rely on him. His shot-making makes it difficult to help off CJ, help off Zion, and when B.I. is back it's the same thing.”
The adjustments to zone coverages have been drilled in, becoming second nature after 47 games next to Zion Williamson.
“We work at it. We work on teams zoning us, trying to slow us down, trying to break our rhythm,” shared Green. “We've got multiple options on the floor with Trey, with CJ, and putting the ball in Zion's hands in the middle of the zone.”
Trey Murphy III proves Pelicans difference-maker
Murphy III finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals against the Trail Blazers. The Pelicans were behind at the halftime break but surged to a 20-point lead with 2:28 remaining in the game.
It was a comfortable win in the end but those tough two opening quarters called for someone to step up according to Green.
“It was just one of those games that can be difficult to come in and play against young, hungry, scrappy teams,” Green said. “They did a great job in the first half of making us take tough shots, contesting, and crashing the glass. We picked (the intensity) up as the game progressed but it was really just staying with what we were doing because we missed some easy, open shots. We come out in the second half and we are making those shots. We are setting our defense. And it looks a lot better.”
Murphy III was that difference maker, going 5-7 from the field in the third quarter and 4-4 from the free throw line for a 17-point spurt.
Zion Williamson was so impressed he had to double-check the stat sheet before answering the first question of the postgame press conference, which was about Murphy III.
“Wow…That was a big quarter for Trey. Trey has shown flashes where he can do stuff like that, running off 12 or 15 (points in a quarter),” Williamson admitted. “From my view he was just in that zone with step-backs, knocking down deep threes, and attacking the basket in transition. That was a big quarter from Trey and it definitely helped give us that edge.”
The Pelicans have edged up to sixth place with three games remaining. They will not know their fate or playoff opponent until the last day of the regular season. However, everyone in the New Orleans locker room knows just how lethal Murphy III can be against zone defenses after the latest win.