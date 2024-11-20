ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Orleans Pelicans hit the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you now how to watch the game.

Here are the Pelicans-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Cavaliers Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +610

Cleveland Cavaliers: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -900

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, Gulf Coast Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

New Orleans has to make their shots in this game. They are not known for that this season, but it is something they will have to do. One thing to keep in mind is the Cavaliers are coming off a rough defensive game against the Boston Celtics, and that should not come as a shock. Cleveland lets opponents shoot 37.8 percent from deep, which is the third-highest in the NBA. If the Pelicans can hit their shots, they will be able to win.

The Pelicans allow teams to shoot the fewest free throws per game in the NBA. They do a fantastic job staying out of foul trouble, and they will have to do that again on Wednesday. New Orleans needs their best players on the court if they want to win, and to do that, they have to stay out of foul trouble. If the Pelicans can do a good job on defense, there will be a chance for them to cover the spread.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers score a lot of points. In fact, they lead the NBA in points per game with 123.7. The Cavaliers also make 52.4 percent of their shots, which is the best in the NBA, as well. Additionally, the Cavaliers shoot 41.9 percent from deep, which also leads the NBA. Cleveland is the most dangerous team in the NBA right now, and their record shows it. If Cleveland continues to shoot the ball well, they are going to win this game with ease.

The Cavaliers are a pretty good defensive team, as well. They have allowed 111.4 points per game, and teams shoot just 45.9 percent off him. Along with that, the Cavaliers do a great job staying out of foul trouble. Cleveland should be able to have another great defensive game considering the injuries New Orleans is dealing with. If the Cavaliers can continue to be solid on defense, they will be able to win this game.

New Orleans, as mentioned, has some injuries. Because of this, they are struggling on the court. The Pelicans score the second-fewest points in the league, and they have the fourth-lowest field goal percentage. Without their star players on the floor, the Pelicans can not score. Brandon Ingram is just not enough. Because of this, Cleveland should have a great game.

Final Pelicans-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are the better team in this game, there is no question about that. However, the Pelicans might get C.J McCollum back from injury, which will help greatly. Despite that, I do expect the Cavaliers to win this game easily and keep up their incredible start. For that reason, I am going to take the Cavaliers to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Pelicans-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -13.5 (-110)