The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Minnesota Timberwolves as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The New Orleans Pelicans come into this back-to-back riding three consecutive wins and are looking to keep their winning ways going with a matchup against the Western Conference's best the Minnesota Timberwolves this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pelicans-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

New Orleans (20-14) is coming off a beatdown of the Brooklyn Nets who they dismantled 112-85. By being up by 30+ points on more than one occasion last night helped keep this Pelicans team healthy heading into this back-to-back on the road as no one on the team played more than 26 minutes. We should expect to see the Pelicans' full lineup with stars Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum as they attempt to steal one on the road against a very hot Minnesota Timberwolves team in tonight's matchup.

Minnesota (24-8) is coming off of a loss for the first time since December 20th when they came up short against a surprising New York Knicks team 112-106. In that game, Anthony Edwards' 35 points and Karl-Anthony Towns 29 points weren't enough to get the job done as no one from their supporting cast stepped up. The Timberwolves get to head back home to the Target Center where they have played their best basketball in hopes of getting back on track when they play host to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Timberwolves Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +6.5 (-108)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -6.5 (-112)

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Minnesota Timberwolves may be soaring atop the Western Conference with a 24-8 record, but tonight in the Target Center, a hungry New Orleans Pelicans squad smells blood in the water. While the 6.5-point spread paints the Timberwolves as clear favorites, the Pelicans are primed to not only challenge but cover the spread convincingly.

The Pelicans' defensive identity starts with Zion Williamson. His size and athleticism are nightmare matchups for any big man, and his improved conditioning allows him to anchor the paint for longer stretches. This will be crucial against Karl-Anthony Towns, who's averaging 21 points but often struggles against physical defenders. Expect Zion to make Towns work for every bucket, disrupting Minnesota's offensive rhythm.

This New Orleans team has a different energy compared to past iterations. They're young, hungry, and playing with a chip on their shoulder. They're not satisfied with simply being underdogs, they want to prove they belong among the league's elite. Don't expect them to roll over for the Timberwolves, not with a chance to make a statement and cover the spread in the process.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The New Orleans Pelicans may come into tonight's Target Center showdown hungry and motivated, but they're facing a Minnesota Timberwolves pack with teeth bared and appetites for wins. Sure, the 6.5-point spread favors the Wolves, but they'll not only win but cover convincingly.

The Timberwolves are a different beast at home. They boast a 14-1 record at Target Center, a fortress fueled by the energy of their rabid fanbase. Expect the crowd to be electric tonight, roaring behind Anthony Edwards' high-flying dunks and Karl-Anthony Towns' post-dominance, making it a tough atmosphere for the Pelicans to navigate.

Anthony Edwards is a walking highlight reel, and the Pelicans simply don't have the defensive stoppers to contain him. His explosiveness off the dribble and ability to create his own shot will be a constant headache for New Orleans, leading to high-flying finishes and highlight-worthy buckets. Expect Edwards to put on a show, energizing the crowd and putting the game out of reach.

The Timberwolves may be atop the Western Conference, but they haven't lost their hunger. They're a young team with something to prove, and they won't let a 6.5-point spread lull them into complacency. Expect them to come out with a killer instinct, closing out the game early and sending the Pelicans back to New Orleans with a loss and a reminder of who reigns supreme in the North.

Final Pelicans-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

This should be a great game against two of the younger and hungrier teams in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are sitting at the top of the division looking down on the Pelicans and the rest of the division but it will not be easy to stay there. One thing is for certain and that is they will need to get back into the winning column after dropping their last game the New York Knicks.

While the Timberwolves could win the game it seems a lot for them to cover the 6.5 spread against a surging Pelicans squad. The Timberwolves have failed to cover the spread in each of their last four games and have only covered the spread three times in their last 10 games. It may be a back-to-back for the Pelicans and they are having to travel but they are fully healthy and with their confidence from their blowout game against the Brooklyn Nets should have them covering this spread with the potential to outright win.

Final Pelicans-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans +6.5 (-108), Under 222.5 (-110)