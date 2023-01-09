By Tim Crean · 4 min read

9/23The 2022 NFL season is officially in the books after the curtain closed on Week 18 with a thrilling Detroit Lions win to keep their NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers, out of the playoffs. Soon, we will turn out attention toward the playoffs. But first, we need to look at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft. The top 18 of the 2023 NFL Draft order is now set, and we know where the teams that missed the playoffs will pick, along with the playoff-bound Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles, who own the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints top 18 picks, respectively. We also know where in the top 18 the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions will pick up a second selection as the Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford trades continue to play out. So, without further ado, here is the official 2023 NFL Draft order for the top 18 and a quick, way-too-early top 10 2023 NFL Mock Draft now that we know which team is selecting when.

2023 NFL Draft Order

1. Chicago Bears 3-14

2. Houston Texans 3-13-1

3. Arizona Cardinals 4-13

4. Indianapolis Colts 4-12-1

5. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos 5-12)

6. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams 5-12)

7. Las Vegas Raiders 6-11

8. Atlanta Falcons 7-10

9. Carolina Panthers 7-10

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints 7-10)

11. Tennessee Titans 7-10

12 Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns 7-10)

13. New York Jets 7-10

14. New England Patriots 8-9

15. Green Bay Packers 8-9

16. Washington Commanders 8-8-1

17. Pittsburgh Steelers 9-8

18. Detroit Lions 9-8

19. Wild Card Round Losers

20. Wild Card Round Losers

21. Wild Card Round Losers

22. Wild Card Round Losers

23. Wild Card Round Losers

24. Wild Card Round Losers

25. Divisional Round Losers

26. Divisional Round Losers

27. Divisional Round Losers

28. Divisional Round Losers

29. Conference Championship Round Losers

30. Conference Championship Round Losers

31. Super Bowl Loser

32. Super Bowl Winner

NOTE: Wherever the playoff-bound Miami Dolphins end up, they will forfeit that pick for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton, per ESPN.

2023 NFL Mock Draft — Top 10

1. Bears: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama — Trading out of the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is a real possibility here, given all the team needs around Justin Fields on offense. But if they stay and make the pick, you have to go best available, and that’s Anderson.

2. Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama — Unless a team leapfrogs the Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft order for Bryce Young, this is a mortal lock at No. 2. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is the top QB prospect in any 2023 NFL mock draft, and he’ll be the first one off the board.

3. Cardinals: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas — Maybe the Cardinals will get a better coach and gm in the building this offseason, and they won’t make mistakes. If not, the temptation to draft Kyler Murray a dynamic running back like Bijan Robinson will be too great for the current regime to pass up.

4. Colts: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State — There’s no doubt that the Colts look a few miles northwest and see the success OSU QB Justin Fields is having in Chicago. That will inspire them to draft a Buckeye signal-caller of their own at No. 4.

5. Seahawks (via Broncos): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia — The Russell Wilson trade keeps on giving in the 2023 NFL Draft, as Pete Carroll gets the type of huge, athletic, versatile defensive lineman he loves to keep rebuilding his young defense.

6. Lions (via Rams): Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson — Sixth-round rookie James Houston was a pleasant surprise as a pass-rusher in 2022, and No. 2 pick Adian Hutchinson had a Rookie of the Year-level performance this year. Adding another elite pass-rusher will make the Lions D scary.

7. Raiders: Brian Branch, S, Alabama — This is borderline too high for the top safety of the 2023 NFL Draft, but Branch is a legit playmaker, and the Raiders defense is atrocious. Branch playing behind Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones could change that quickly.

8. Falcons: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech — Tyree Wilson is a 6-foot-6, 275-pound D-lineman who can anchor a defense for years to come, which is something the Falcons simply don’t have and haven’t in a long time. Wilson is the type of player you can build an entire defense around, and the Falcons will do just that.

9. Panthers: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky — It will be close, but the third QB will come off the board in the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Whoever gets the Panthers job will get to start over with a rookie who could be the future of the franchise. Levis was hit or miss in 2022, but finally getting around NFL-level talent should do him food.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints):Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois — What do you get the team that has everything? How about the best cover corner in the draft? In today’s NFL, you can never have enough CBs, and Devon Witherspoon is a good one who will make the Eagles D that much better.