Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks did their part to move closer to securing a playoff berth by defeating the Los Angeles Rams at home Sunday, 19-16. But winning their last two games of the 2022 NFL regular season was not going to be enough for the Seahawks to join the postseason party. All they need to do is for the Detroit Lions not to lose Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Geno Smith immediately expressed his support for the Lions ahead following the Seahawks’ victory over the Rams and ahead of Detroit’s showdown against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

“Come on, Lions, let’s go,” Geno Smith after dealing with the Rams.

It is going to be easier said than done for the Lions to make Geno Smith and the Seahawks’ wish come true, as the Packers have been on a roll of late. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers enter Sunday’s matchup on the heels of four straight victories. Most importantly for the Packers, they have all the motivation in the world to beat the Lions because a win will secure them a spot in the playoffs, while either a loss or tie would see them missing the boat to the postseason.

Plus the Lions are no longer playing for a playoff spot, having already been eliminated from postseason contention. However, it should help the Seahawks feel better that the Lions could finish the 2022 NFL season above .500 win a win against the Packers. Detroit hasn’t concluded a season with an above. 500 record since 2017.