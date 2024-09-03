Week one was kind to the Penn State football team on the field as the Nittany Lions went on the road and won in convincing fashion over rival West Virginia on Saturday. More good news came to Penn State in the recruiting world on Tuesday as four-star offensive tackle Malachi Goodman is coming to play for the Nittany Lions. Goodman picked Penn State over Auburn and USC.

“BREAKING: Four-Star OT Malachi Goodman has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’5 315 OT from Paramus, NJ chose the Nittany Lions over Auburn & USC.”

Malachi Goodman has a short and sweet message for Penn State football fans not that he is committed.

“We Are!!” Goodman said.

Malachi Goodman is the #125 player in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. He is the #6 IOL in the class and the #3 player in the state of New Jersey. Goodman currently attends Paramus Catholic in Paramus, New Jersey. Here is what 247 Sports Hudson Standish said about Goodman in his scouting report:

“A mauling presence who operates at offensive tackle on Fridays, but will likely slide inside at the next level,” Standish wrote. “The highest-rated recruit from New Jersey's Paramus Catholic since the school produced Top-100 recruits Jabrill Peppers, Rashan Gary, and Drew Singleton in the 2010s. Estimated to be hovering around 6-foot-5, 315 pounds with limited context on verified length measurements. Owns a wide frame with a thick lower half and showcases elite initial hand quickness that results in jarring punch power. One of the better offensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting cycle at climbing to the second level to pick off linebackers while maintaining the block on his initial assignment. Displays excellent reactionary athleticism in pass sets and responds well to counters from speedier pass-rushers if he isn't able to stymie them upon initial contact. Functional strength in the upper and lower body is ideal, and backed up by 46-7.25 foot personal best in the Shot Put in the Spring of 2024. Young for the 2025 recruiting cycle, and will enroll in college at 17 years old. Still has some technical refinement needed before he is ready to compete for a job at the next level, but could bake into a potential positionally flexible multi-year starter at the P4 level with significant NFL Draft upside.”

Penn State has a top-15 class

After landing Malachi Goodman, the Penn State football team has the #13 2o25 recruiting class. The Nittany Lions are recruiting at a high level right now, and that should be able to help keep the team a threat in the Big Ten for years to come.

Penn State looked great on the football field against West Virginia on Saturday, and the Nittany Lions should be one of the best teams in the Big Ten this year. That will continue to help James Franklin and his staff pull in top recruits like Goodman.

The 2025 recruiting cycle is almost complete, but there is still time for Penn State and teams across the country to improve their standing. The Nittany Lions are going to finish with a good class.