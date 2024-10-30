The biggest game of the Week 10 college football slate is Penn State hosting Ohio State. Both programs are ranked in the top five and Penn State is undefeated. Ohio State's only loss is against Oregon in Eugene, so this is a showdown of two College Football Playoff contenders and two of the best teams in the country.

Ahead of the Penn State-Ohio State clash, Presidential candidate Donald Trump was expected to be in attendance at Happy Valley. However, the latest reports have stated that Trump will not be attending, per Josh Moyer and Bret Pallotto of the Centre Daily Times.

‘Former President Donald Trump is no longer making plans to return to Happy Valley just days before Election Day.'

Penn State spokesperson Wyatt DuBois confirmed the news with a statement: “The University has been notified that former President Donald Trump will no longer be attending the Ohio State-Penn State football game.”

Trump was in Tuscaloosa for the SEC showdown between Georgia and Alabama, but it appears he has changed his mind about the Penn State clash, which comes just days before Election Night in the United States.

Even without Trump in attendance, Happy Valley is hosting FOX Big Noon Kickoff and ESPN's College GameDay in what should be an electric atmosphere on Saturday.

As far as the game goes, the big question is whether or not Penn State quarterback Drew Allar will play, and head coach James Franklin has yet to provide a final update on his status.

Allar suffered an injury in the win over Wisconsin, and if he can't go, it will be a big blow to the Penn State offense with the Nittany Lions looking to remain undefeated.

Still, all eyes will be on the top-five Big Ten Conference battle between Penn State and Ohio State with 100,000+ expected in Happy Valley.