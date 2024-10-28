ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Ohio State had a scare last week against Nebraska, while Penn State did not look great against Wisconsin, but both teams won, setting up this massive game in State College. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Ohio State-Penn State prediction and pick.

Ohio State escaped last weekend against Nebraska to set up this massive game. They lost to Oregon in an instant classic game, but they are still 6-1. Their wins outside Nebraska are not great because they have many blowout wins against teams that are not as good. This is an opportunity for the Buckeyes to make a massive statement on the road against the Nittany Lions.

Penn State has a massive test this weekend against the Buckeyes. This is the biggest game of the season for the Nittany Lions, and with a win, they instantly become the biggest contender in the Big Ten outside of Oregon. This is the prove-it moment for the Nittany Lions because they are undefeated but do not have many quality wins yet.

Here are the Ohio State-Penn State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ohio State-Penn State Odds

Ohio State: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -164

Penn State: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Penn State

Time: noon ET/9:00 am PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Ohio State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State's offense has been great this season. The offense is averaging 471.9 total yards and then 40.3 points per game. The offense is littered with talent. Will Howard is the key for the team under center. He has 1,795 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 74% completion percentage. The running game is the engine that makes this offense go with the best duo in the country, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson. Judkins has 520 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 81 carries, and Henderson has 449 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 62 carries. Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka are the two best receivers. Smith has 623 yards and eight touchdowns on 35 receptions, and Emeka Egbuka has 546 yards and six touchdowns.

Ohio State's defense has been the best statistically in the Big Ten, and they have the most talent from the front seven to the secondary. They are allowing 254.4 yards and 11.9 points per game. Ohio State is the third-best pass defense in the Big Ten, allowing 163.1 yards through the air. They are also second in the Big Ten in rushing defense, allowing 91.3 yards per game. This game against Penn State will be interesting because the Nittany Lions have struggled to find a consistent downfield threat in the receiving corps, but their running game has been great all year.

Why Penn State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Nittany Lions have improved significantly on offense this year after replacing their offensive coordinator. They are averaging 33.3 points and 463.7 yards per game. The key for this offense is Drew Allar and his improvement this year. He has 1,640 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions, with a 71.3% completion percentage. He has been huge for this offense, but he was injured last week and might miss this week, with an update coming closer to the game. The running game makes this offense go with Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. Allen has 509 yards and four touchdowns on 101 carries, while Singleton has 483 yards and three touchdowns on 75 carries.

Penn State's defense has been great this season. They are allowing 14.3 points and 267.6 total yards per game. They are right next to the Buckeyes in rushing defense, but some teams have successfully thrown the ball on them. They allow 93 yards on the ground and 174.6 yards through the air. This will be huge against the Buckeyes because the Buckeyes have the best two running backs in the country and one of the country's best-receiving corps. This is the biggest challenge for this defense all season, making this a must-see matchup.

Final Ohio State-Penn State Prediction & Pick

Ohio State is the better team, but they escaped a clunker of a game last week against Nebraska. They should win this game and cover against Penn State. The Nittany Lions were also challenged last week against Wisconsin. This game is big for deciding who is a contender in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes are the better team, and if the game were at night, Penn State would be a better pick, but Ohio State is the more trustworthy team, so expect the Buckeyes to win and cover late in a close game and make their case as the second best team in the Big Ten.

Final Ohio State-Penn State Prediction & Pick: Ohio State: -3.5 (-115)