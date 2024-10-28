Penn State football is gearing up for its biggest game of the season, and they're hoping to have their quarterback back for it. Drew Allar left the Nittany Lions' win against Wisconsin on Saturday with what was described as a lower body injury and did not return.

With Penn State, now ranked No. 3 in the AP poll, set to take on No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday in Happy Valley, all eyes are on Allar to see if he will be able to go. On Monday, head coach James Franklin wasn't sure if his quarterback would be available for the top five showdown, according to Tyler Donohue of 247 Sports.

“It's too early to tell at this point… but he's played enough football that I think that decision will go all the way up to game time,” Franklin said, per Donohue. “The reality is, we're going to have to have both (quarterbacks) ready.”

Backup quarterback Beau Pribula, who plays in the normal offense at times in a running quarterback role, entered in relief and played very sound football against Wisconsin, finishing 11-for-13 with 98 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 28 yards.

Penn State fans were frustrated with Allar at times last season, but he has become one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten in 2024. For the season, the former top recruit is completing more than 71% of his passes with 1,640 yards and 15 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

Franklin hasn't reached the College Football Playoff during his time at Penn State, and this could be his best chance to do so. The Nittany Lions can probably still sneak into the field even if they're unable to get the win against Ohio State, but a victory against the Buckeyes would essentially lock up their spot in the 12-team field.

This is also a major opportunity for Penn State to pick up the kind of marquee win that they haven't been able to find in recent years under Franklin. Ohio State has looked vulnerable in recent weeks, especially in Saturday's win against Nebraska, so this could be the time that Penn State gets them. Of course, that task becomes much more difficult if Allar is unable to play, so Franklin and company will be doing everything they can to get him ready to go.