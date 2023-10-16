James Franklin and the Penn State football squad had just come off a demolition job of the UMass football team. Understandably, the team led by quarterback Drew Allar is feeling good after notching an undefeated record after six games. But, they will have to fight a beast their own size in the form of Coach Ryan Day and his Ohio State football program. Their seventh-week matchup will be interesting but the Nittany Lions' head honcho knows that they can brace any haymaker that the Kyle McCord-led attack gives them. He outlined his thoughts on dealing with the Buckeyes in his latest statement, via Rich Scarcella of Yahoo Sports.

“Overall I like where we're at. We have found ways to win, we've won different ways, we've won at home, won on the road, and won at 11 a.m. We've won in the rain, we've won in the heat,” Coach James Franklin declared.

Drew Allar came out blazing hot for his sophomore year with the Penn State football program. In the Nittany Lions' win over the UMass football squad, he threw 16 completions out of 23 passes. This got him 162 total passing yards. The insanely good cherry on top was the three touchdowns he darted into the endzone without having thrown an interception.

Obviously, the level of talent that the Ohio State football squad has is very different from their Week 6 opponents. But, their ability to overcome natural and mental adversities has acted as a game-changer. Will Ryan Day be given a taste of defeat when they face off against the Penn State football team?