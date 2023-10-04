The Penn State football program has gotten off to a great start this season, currently sitting at 5-0 and has aspirations of making the College Football Playoff. Penn State football defensive coordinator Manny Diaz admitted that the staff has gotten an early look at Ohio State with a highly-anticipated matchup against the Buckeyes coming up soon, but they want to keep their observations on the team on the inside.

“My opinions are absolutely very strong and they're absolutely going to stay to myself,” Manny Diaz said, via Kaiden Smith of on3.com.

Diaz went on to say that the staff always looks ahead to future matchups, not just the Ohio State one.

“We always work ahead,” Diaz said, via Smith. “We have a great group of analysts here that are always kind of working on our next couple opponents. So what everyone's going to do during a bye week is you're always oging to watch not just your next opponent but, you might watch the next two or three opponents, try to get a feel for what's going on down the league.”

The Penn State football program is on a bye this week before playing UMass next weekend. That is the last game remaining before the pivotal matchup against Ohio State on Oct. 21.

There are two huge games that remain on the schedule for Penn State and one of those is the aforementioned matchup against Ohio State. The other is against Michigan. It will be interesting to see how the Nittany Lions stack up.