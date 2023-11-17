Penn State football QB Drew Allar is dealing with a lot of adversity this week, but he's handling it well so far.

Many Penn State football fans thought that this season could be the year that the Nittany Lions get over the Ohio State-Michigan football hump and get back to the Big Ten championship. Penn State stunned Ohio State in 2016 which led to a conference title, but they haven't been able to replicate that success since as the the Wolverines and Buckeyes have been the class of the Big Ten East. After going 11-2 last year with a Rose Bowl win and losses against those two teams, Nittany Lions fans were ready to see their team take the next step this season.

Much like last year, Penn State football started the season undefeated, and they came into their matchup with Ohio State 6-0 and ranked #7 in the country. While the Nittany Lions played Ohio State tough, it was clear that the offense wasn't ready for a big game like this, and they ended up losing 20-12.

Despite that first loss, the Nittany Lions still had all of their goals ahead of them before their game against Michigan last week. Penn State was at home, and the Wolverines were without their head coach. It was a great opportunity f0r the Nittany Lions to pick up that big win that they so desperately needed.

Penn State football couldn't get it done against Michigan, however, and it was the offense that struggled yet again. The Wolverines won the game 24-15, ending the Nittany Lions' hopes of a Big Ten title.

Drew Allar, Penn State's quarterback, has faced a lot of adversity since the loss. He struggled in the game as he finished 10-22 for 70 yards and one touchdown. He also lost his offensive coordinator as Mike Yurcich was fired after the game. That's a lot for a young QB to handle, but Allar is responding well to it.

“He’s [Drew Allar] been great,” James Franklin said, according to an article from Basic Blues Nation. “He’s been really good; I thought we had a really good practice tonight. I thought the quarterbacks looked good.”

That's good to hear if you're a Penn State fan. The fan base is clearly upset with the results of the Ohio State and Michigan games, but they still have a chance to finish the year 11-2 with another great bowl win. Nittany Lions fans and this team want to take that next step, but an 11-2 finish with a New Year's Six win is a season that 99% of programs in college football would be thrilled about. There's still a lot to play for this season for Penn State.