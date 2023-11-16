Penn State football fired OC Mike Yurcich after the Michigan loss, and James Franklin shared what he wants from his coordinators.

James Franklin has done a good job as the Penn State football team getting his team back on the map, but Nittany Lions fans are now hungry for more. When Franklin took over, this program wasn't in a good place, and he has certainly raised expectations for this team. Franklin led Penn State to a Big Ten championship in 2016, but they have been chasing that success ever since. The Nittany Lions have been very good in every season since then, and they have consistently beaten most teams in the Big Ten… except for Michigan football and Ohio State.

Last year was a good example of what life is currently like as a Penn State football fan. The Nittany Lions started the season undefeated and they were ranked #10 heading into their first big test against Michigan, but they ended up losing by 24. They still had a chance to win the Big Ten if they could beat Ohio State, but they fell short in that one, too. Penn State finished the season 11-2 with a Rose Bowl win, which is great, but this season, fans wanted to see the team take the next step.

This season started just like last. Penn State came into their first big game against Ohio State with an undefeated record and they were ranked #7, but they lost 20-12. Still, if they beat Michigan at home, they were still alive. Then the Wolverines came into town and gave the Nittany Lions another loss, and fans are not happy. Penn State will likely go 10-2 again, but fans aren't as pleased about that this time around.

One issue that was apparent in those two games this year was the offense. Penn State football couldn't get anything going against Michigan or Ohio State, and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was actually fired after the performance against the Wolverines. James Franklin recently touched on his own involvement with the offense and what he is looking for in terms of coordinators.

“As we all know, I’m ultimately responsible for everything,” James Franklin said, according to an article from Basic Blues Nation. “So I get that and take full responsibility. But I’ve also said multiple times: I want a head coach of special teams; I want a head coach of offense; I want a head coach of defense…I want them to approach it that way. I want them to create a room or a side of the ball that’s high production and low maintenance. I’m there to support whenever possible. I’m there to bring perspective whenever possible.”

Franklin knows that he is responsible for everything no matter what, but he would still like to see his coordinators take over as much as they can.

Penn State closes the season with games against Rutgers and Michigan State. The Nittany Lions will be big favorites in both of those games, and they will likely head back to another good bowl game this year.