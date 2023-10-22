Penn State football had a huge matchup against Ohio State football on Saturday in Columbus. Both teams came into this game undefeated and ranked in the top-10. This game also had huge implications on the Big Ten title race as the conference will likely be won by either Penn State, Ohio State or Michigan. The Nittany Lions haven't beaten the Buckeyes since 2016 when they won the Big Ten title. A lot of people felt like this was the year that Penn State was going to get over the hump, but unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, that wasn't the case, as the Buckeyes ended up earning a 20-12 win.

Ohio State football did a terrific job on defense all day long. They didn't let Penn State football get anything going on offense all day, and quarterback Drew Allar finished the day 18-42 for 191 yards and one touchdown. That's not going to get the job done. It was a rough day for the Penn State offense, and James Franklin seemed to take a shot at his wide receivers after the game.

“Drew [Allar] needs some guys to make plays for him on a more consistent basis,” James Franklin said after the game, according to an article from Basic Blues Nation.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. ended up combining for more yards than every Penn State receiver combined. It's hard to win a football game when that happens.

At the end of the day, the Penn State wide receivers didn't make a ton of plays, but the Ohio State defense deserves a lot of credit for that. They played a terrific game from start to finish.

Ohio State is likely now a win against Michigan from winning the Big Ten and making the College Football Playoff. Penn State will have to beat Michigan in a few weeks, and they will also need the Wolverines, or a couple other teams, to knock off Ohio State. It should be an exciting finish to the season.