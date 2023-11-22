Penn State football is in need of a new offensive coordinator, and James Franklin broke down the search earlier this week.

The Penn State football team came into this with one thing crystal clear: They needed to get a win over Ohio State or Michigan. Defeating both teams would be a tall task, but if they could just win one then it would give them a fighting chance of winning the Big Ten and making the College Football Playoff, which is the ultimate goal for the Nittany Lions. Penn State battled the Buckeyes in Columbus first, and they suffered their first loss of the season, 20-12. Hope was still alive when the Nittany Lions took on the Wolverines at home, but that one also ended with a loss, 24-15.

One thing was apparent during these two losses: The defense wasn't the issue. Penn State football actually played great defense in both games and that unit gave them a chance to win. The offense simply couldn't get anything going, however. Because of that, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was fired after the Michigan loss.

What is James Franklin looking for in a new OC

Now, the Nittany Lions are without an OC, and James Franklin is tasked with finding the right guy that can help this team take the next step. He broke down what he's looking for in his new OC earlier this week.

“I think it’s really still the same factors,” James Franklin said, according to an article from Basic Blues Nation. “It’s who’s going to be great on third down? Who’s got the data to back up explosive plays and explosive offense? Because in college football nowadays, to just be able to go four yards is hard to do all the way down the field. Opening drives [is important]. But a big one is, data and information based on the people that have been able to score against their best competition, the best competition in whatever leagues they’ve come from. I think that’s an important piece of this as well.”

Franklin knows that this Penn State offense is talented, they just can't get over the hump. Getting a guy that can beat teams like Michigan and Ohio State is another crucial factor.

“Our [offensive] numbers are pretty good,” Franklin continued. “But we got to make sure that we put ourselves in the best position based on the teams that we need to beat. And have the data to back it up, and evidence to back it up, and the experience to back it up. So, that’s really the biggest difference.”

Experience is key for James Franklin and Penn State football

Those are all important characteristics of a good OC, but one big thing that Penn State needs from their new hire is experience.

“And then hopefully, [we want] someone that’s done it long enough that you have a true indication,” Franklin said. “Because where you have to be careful is, somebody could have a special quarterback, or somebody could have a generational wide receiver, and it skews all the stats. That’s what makes it hard, right? So, that’s where the bigger sample size, the bigger body of work allows you to eliminate some of that risk and feel more confident in the decision. And then also, [we’re looking for] somebody that’s going to come and be able to use the personnel based on how it’s already been built.”

While any experience is good, there is some that is better. Some people look at NFL experience being better than college, but Franklin wants Penn State's guy to know the collegiate game.

“Even if you look at hiring a guy with NFL experience, that seems like that sounds good,” Franklin said. “But there’s not a whole lot of evidence of that model working on the college level. So, it’s a smaller pool than you would actually think. And there are probably not as many obvious candidates as people think, as well.”

One big question looming for the Penn State football fan base is in regards to how many candidates there are for the position. Based on Franklin's comments, it sounds like a difficult task for the Nittany Lions to snag a top target.

“I think the perception out there, whether it’s an offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, position coach, or a head coach, there are less options out there than I think people think when you really dig into it,” Franklin continued. “There’s a small sample size. “When I hired Manny, there were like three or four guys out there that had that track record, and there were probably eight schools that were trying to get them. So, it’s not as obvious as people may think.”

Penn State football wants the best of the best

The sample size is small, but Penn State obviously wants to come away with the top candidate out there.

“It’s no different than recruiting: you’re trying to get the five-star guy,” Franklin said. “But you’re also trying to reduce risk, as well…And on that note, that would also probably help if it’s somebody that you have a relationship with already, too. Because you’re not trying to figure that out, are they a cultural fit, too?”

Lastly, people are wondering if Penn State fired Yurcich during the season to get a head start on the search. Franklin still has a season to prepare for, so he doesn't really see it that way.

“I don’t know how much of a headstart it is because my energy needs to be focused on beating Michigan State,” Franklin concluded. “So if I look tired during the season, late in the season, I may look a little bit more tired now. From 6 a.m. until 10 o’clock at night is all on our opponent, Michigan State. So, if I’m going to do any of those other things, it’s going to happen before that or after that And there’s only so many hours in the day. I got to come out here with the right energy for practice late in the season. Helping the staff with the game plan where I can help there. Do all the other administrative duties that we’re trying to do as well, whether it’s an NIL, or facilities, or those types of things…So, I guess to answer your question, it’s not like we’re getting that much of a head start, because my focus is on Michigan State. But there’s a little bit [of a head start].”

Franklin gave a lot of information about the Penn State offensive coordinator search. The Nittany Lions will certainly need to hit a home run with this hire if they want to get over the hump in the Big Ten.