Ahead of National Signing Day, several of the top programs in the country are expected to make one final run at the remaining prospects in the recruiting pool. In a pivotal 2025 offseason for Penn State football, the program has the No. 14 class in the nation, and No. 4 in the Big Ten according to On3 Sports. It will have an opportunity to put the finishing touches on its recruiting class.

James Franklin and the rest of the Penn State coaching staff have managed to put the right pieces in place for the program’s future. The Nittany Lions had a busy December, adding some offensive firepower in four-star tight end Andrew Olesh. With Tyler Warren’s exceptional talent and versatile prowess on its way to the NFL, Penn State football has big shoes to fill at the position. Olesh’s commitment has them off to a great start, via Charles Power’s scouting report.

“Highly skilled, athletic tight end with a game that should translate to the college and pro levels. Measured in at around 6-foot-5, 220 pounds prior to his senior season. Has good length with arms that measure a shad under 33 inches and big (10 ⅝-inch) hands. An explosive athlete who excels in the combine setting, running in the low 4.6 range at college camps. Has wide receiver skills in a tight end body. Lines up split out wide, in-line and even in the backfield for his high school team. An advanced route runner with the ability to create separation with his elite change of direction. Breaks off defenders with his ability to shift gears within his routes. Has strong ball skills. Catches with good technique, framing the ball. Wins in contested catch situations and finishes through contact. Outstanding after the catch. Explosive with the ball in his hands and is able to weave through defenses as the second level. Shows the ability with the ball in his hands, ripping off long runs on end-arounds. Also lines up as a punt returner and took one back to the house as a senior. Competitive as a blocker. Also plays defense, working as a defensive back as a senior. Finished with 53 catches for 972 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior. Weight can drop a bit in the season and will need to add good mass to his frame to be a true in-line tight end. Doesn’t face top competition at the high school level. Has a highly translatable skill set with his size, ability to separate, win at the catch point and pick up yards after the catch.”

While Penn State hasn’t secured a five-star recruit in this year’s class, the seven four-stars that the team will bring aboard the roster this offseason provide a huge boost for the spring portal window in April.

Penn State football's incoming class

After Olesh, the Nittany Lions have received commitments from cornerback Daryus Dixson, linebacker LaVar Arrington II, center Matthew Outten, edge rusher Yvan Kemajou, linebacker Alex Tatsch, edge rusher Dayshaun Burnett and offensive tackle Owen Aliciene.

With National Signing Day here, let’s take a look at the top remaining prospects that will be getting all of the attention on Wednesday.

Ty Haywood, Offensive Tackle

The Nittany Lions have desired to keep their offensive line sturdy, with a trio of last year’s stars returning in quarterback Drew Allar, and running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. The coaching staff wants nothing more than to keep their premier playmakers healthy as they pursue a redemption shot at a national championship in the 2025-26 campaign. It all starts with the men up front.

Ty Haywood, the No. 39 overall player and sixth-ranked offensive tackle according to 247 Sports, is a true “wild card” on signing day. Standing with a 6-foot-5, 285-pound frame, the prospect from Denton, Texas has a strong interest in Michigan and Florida State, and it appears that the other options down the list are more centered around the SEC or Big 12 conferences.

Zahir Mathis, EDGE

Another prospect who’s interested in Florida State, the No. 166 overall player and 20th-ranked edge rusher in the 2025 class Zahir Mathis will completely shake up a roster overnight. Penn State is not really on his radar, which is a tad odd since he played his high school ball down the road at Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia.

What PSU needs to worry about, is that a certain conference rival has climbed to the top of his preferred destinations.

Mathis, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound enforcer on the outside, could quickly become one of the best freshman in the Big Ten next season at Maryland. The Terrapins currently have the 35th-ranked class in the country, No. 10 in the Big Ten, and are looking for their first four-star edge rusher this offseason.

It's unlikely that Penn State fans will see much movement on February 5, but they can start gearing up for the great class that they have coming into camp this offseason. They have addressed needs on both the offensive and defensive line, so there shouldn't be too many surprises ahead, despite the National Signing Day excitement.