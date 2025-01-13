The Penn State football team is still recovering from a heartbreaking loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Orange Bowl. Despite controlling the game for the most part, Penn State still fell to Notre Dame 27-24 to end its season just two wins from a national title.

The star of this CFP run for Penn State on offense was running back Nicholas Singleton. Singleton was expected to be one of the top running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he shocked everyone on Monday when he decided to return to school for the 2025 season, according to Rich Scarcella of The Reading Eagle.

Shortly after Singleton's decision to return, running back Kaytron Allen also announced that he was coming back to Penn State next season in a post on social media.

Singleton and Allen join quarterback Drew Allar as stars who are surprisingly returning to school next season. Allar will be one of the top returning quarterbacks in the nation and Singleton and Allen form one of the top running back duos in college football. As a result, the Nittany Lions will have one of the best offenses in the country on paper heading into 2025.

Despite working with some limited volume while splitting carries with Allen, Singleton showed out over the final four games of the season against top competition. In the Big Ten Championship Game and Penn State's three CFP games, Singleton carried the ball 51 times for 366 yards and six total touchdowns, demonstrating both his power and his speed to break off big gains in the open field.

Allen was also very effective as the more powerful back of the two. During the aforementioned four games, Allen ran the ball 61 times for 410 yards and three scores. He is a physical runner between the tackles who is very difficult to bring down, and the combination of him and Singleton should be a headache for the Big Ten in 2025.

Penn State lost defensive coordinator Tom Allen on Monday and will likely still lose star edge rusher Abdul Carter to the NFL Draft. However, the stunning decisions by Singleton and Allen will give this Penn State football team one of the best rosters in the country once again.