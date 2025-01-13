The Penn State football team has received a lot of good news on Monday in terms of players coming back for the 2025 season. The latest to announce a decision is defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton. Dennis-Sutton has played for the Nittany Lions for the last three years, and he could've gone to explore the NFL in 2025. However, he announced that he will be coming back. This Penn State team is going to be scary good next year.

“NITTANY NATION, I WANT TO START BY THANKING YOU ALL FOR YOUR UNWAVERING SUPPORT THROUGHOUT THIS INCREDIBLE SEASON,” Dani Dennis-Sutton said in a statement. “YOUR ENERGY AND PASSION FUELED US EVERY STEP OF THE WAY AS WE CAME SO CLOSE TO THAT NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DREAM. AFTER CAREFUL CONSIDERATION, I'VE DECIDED TO RETURN TO HAPPY VALLEY FOR MY SENIOR SEASON. WE WERE ON THE BRINK OF GREATNESS, AND THAT TASTE OF WHAT COULD BE HAS ONLY MADE ME HUNGRIER.”

Penn State came close to making it to the national title game as they led in the fourth quarter against Notre Dame and they had the ball with under a minute left in a tie game. Unfortunately, they weren't able to get it done. Dani Dennis-Sutton is coming back for that national championship.

“THE JOB'S NOT DONE YET – WE'VE GOT UNFINISHED BUSINESS TO TAKE CARE OF TOGETHER,” The statement continued. “I'M COMING BACK MORE DETERMINED THAN EVER TO DOMINATE ON THE FIELD, CHASE THAT ELUSIVE CHAMPIONSHIP, AND LEAVE MY MARK ON THIS LEGENDARY PROGRAM. TO MY TEAMMATES, COACHES, AND THE BEST FANS IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL – LET'S MAKE THIS FINAL CHAPTER ONE FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS. THE CLIMB CONTINUES. DDS IS RETURNING. WE ARE!”

Dennis-Sutton has been a force on this Penn State defense, and it is massive for the Nittany Lions to be getting him back next season. In 2022, Dennis-Sutton got his career started with a bang as he racked up 17 total tackles, three sacks, one pass defended and one interception. He immediately burst onto the scene.

Since that 2022 season, Dennis-Sutton has only gotten better. He finished 2023 with 26 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defended. This year, Dennis-Sutton was an absolute monster as he finished with 42 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and one interception. Dennis-Sutton isn't going to the NFL yet, but he is going to make a team very happy when he does take that next step in his football career.

The Penn State football team has consistently had one of the best defenses in college football recently, and guys like Dennis-Sutton are a big reason why. With him back next year with some other key returners, the Nittany Lions should once again be very strong on that side of the ball.

Monday has been a good day for the Penn State football team. The Nittany Lions not only heard that they will get Dani Dennis-Sutton back, but they will also be getting both of their star running backs back in 2025. Both Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton announced that they are coming back. Penn State couldn't find a way to get that national title this year, but they are coming for it in 2025.