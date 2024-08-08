We're almost there. Another long college football offseason is almost over as the calendar now reads August, and the first games will begin on the 24th. College football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but this offseason was a bit easier than others because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out in mid July. All in all, it’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Penn State football fans. The Nittany Lions have a lot of hype coming into the 2024 season.

This college football season is a big one, and it's going to look a lot different than past years. The sport is going through some major changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time during the 2024 season. Let’s take a look at what some of the most notable ones are.

First off, there are going to be some rules changes this year in college football, and some fans aren’t going to like them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning, like in the NFL. If you are like most college football fans, you're getting sick of the amount of commercials that we see during games. Well, the two-minute warning is just another way for TV Networks to pack another break into the action.

There are more changes, however, and these are ones that more fans in favor of, but some still don't like them. College football is going to look completely different next year because of expansion to the College Football Playoff to 12 teams and conference realignment. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has made things look a lot different. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West, but they aren't actually in the conference.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams, and some think that things could be heading in the direction of two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff instead of just four. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Penn State football has high expectations for 2024

James Franklin has done a good job as the head coach of the Penn State football team, but the last eight years have been filled with near misses. The Nittany Lions took a huge step forward in 2016 when they won the Big Ten championship, but after two losses early in the season, the Nittany Lions still weren't able to get in to the College Football Playoff. Ever since then, the Nittany Lions have been very good, but not as good as Michigan and Ohio State.

In the four team College Football Playoff era, it was very difficult to make the CFP if you weren't the best team in your conference. The Nittany Lions were never the best team in their conference. Even in 2016 when they won the conference, Ohio State made the CFP over them and they lost to Michigan by 39 points. They were the third best team in the conference.

It doesn't feel like it was that long ago, but it has been almost 10 years since James Franklin and Penn State football won the Big Ten. They will once again have the talent to compete this season, but there are also more title contenders to deal with in the Big Ten.

One thing that should help the Nittany Lions is transfer portal additions, and there is one in particular that Nittany Lions fans should be excited about.

Julian Fleming

Wide receiver Julian Fleming is coming to Penn State football from Ohio State, and he is going to be able to make a big impact on this team right away.

Julian Fleming had a big 2022 season, but his numbers dropped a little bit last year. His 2022 season was extremely impressive because of the other wide receivers on that loaded Ohio State team, like Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. QB CJ Stroud had a lot of different weapons to use, and Fleming still ended up with 34 receptions for 533 yards and six touchdowns.

This year at Penn State, Fleming should be one of the top targets for QB Drew Allar. This transfer move by Fleming sets him up for success, and it should also get some stress off of the shoulders of Allar.

Drew Allar is an experienced QB who should be able to have a good season, but last year, he just didn't show up for the big games. He has to be better in that regard this year, and having a guy like Julian Fleming to work with on offense is going to be huge.

This Penn State defense should once again be one of the best in the Big Ten, and if their offense can play better in their big games, they can have a shot at winning the conference. Landing Julian Fleming in the transfer portal was huge.