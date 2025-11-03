Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty reached a historic milestone in Sunday's 30-29 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The sixth overall pick made an immediate impact in his NFL debut and has built on that strong start by etching his name into franchise history books.

Jeanty finished the game with 13 carries for 42 yards and five receptions for 47 yards. His 15-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter was his third receiving score of the season, matching his three rushing touchdowns through eight games.

That combination made him the first rookie since 1982 to reach that milestone, as per NFL senior researcher Dante Koplowitz-Fleming on X.

“Ashton Jeanty is the first NFL rookie with 3+ rush TD and 3+ receiving TD in his first 8 career games since Marcus Allen in 1982,” Koplowitz-Fleming posted.

While Brock Bowers had an explosive performance with three touchdown catches, Jeanty's historical scoring versatility stood out in the loss.

Through nine weeks, Jeanty has compiled 124 carries for 487 yards and 20 receptions for 133 yards.

The comparison to Allen carries significant weight. The Hall of Fame running back revolutionized the position with his receiving skills and finished his rookie campaign with 11 rushing touchdowns and three receiving scores during the strike-shortened 1982 season.

Jeanty previously joined Allen and Bo Jackson as the only Raiders rookies since the merger to score both a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game. That achievement came in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears when he tallied three total scores.

The former Boise State star has remained a consistent bright spot for the struggling Raiders' offense. Despite Las Vegas sitting at 2-6, Jeanty's three-down versatility and red-zone usage signal a promising foundation for the franchise.

His ability to contribute as both a runner and pass catcher mirrors the modern NFL's demand for multidimensional backs. The historical context of matching Allen's early-career production only amplifies the significance of his rookie campaign.