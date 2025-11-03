Colorado football and season three with Deion Sanders unraveled fast, taking an embarrassing loss to Arizona. It's to the point “Coach Prime” will now make a change at quarterback before facing West Virginia.

Sanders is “expected” to make this roster shakeup per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on Sunday night.

“Colorado is currently expected to make a QB change and start freshman Julian Lewis versus West Virginia this weekend, sources tell CBS Sports,” Zenitz posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

That means CU will play its third different starter this season. Lewis last split some reps with Kaidon Salter before the latter won the job.

The Lewis also comes with Sanders grabbing the mic and defending the players,/leadership despite the '25 results.

Colorado offense took step back in 2025 under Deion Sanders

The post Travis Hunter/Shedeur Sanders era in Boulder stepped back massively.

Colorado ranks 15th overall among 16 Big 12 teams in total offense. Only Oklahoma State and Arizona State have scored fewer touchdowns than the Buffaloes.

The season began with intrigue as Sanders landed Kaidon Salter in the transfer portal — who guided Liberty to its first Fiesta Bowl. Salter, however, delivered mixed results behind center.

He extended plays with his legs, but lost yardage in the process and took costly sacks. Salter settled for 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. The dual-threat added 292 rushing yards with five touchdowns off QB keepers.

Sanders' pending change also signals this for CU: Preparing for the future.

Lewis arrived as a high-profile college football recruiting win — flipping from USC to Colorado. The move handed Sanders a new five-star win on the trail.

Colorado faces no ranked foes for the rest of the season but still has a future home contest against 6-3 Arizona State. The Buffaloes must win their next three games to clinch a bowl bid.