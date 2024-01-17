Penn State football head coach James Franklin speaks on boost in recruiting budget, praising Pat Kraft in aiding the program.

Penn State football is considered elite in terms of facilities and play on the field, but it's been left behind on the recruiting side for years. The Nittany Lions haven't been able to acquire top-level talent like Big Ten foes Ohio State and Michigan. This changes with a massive boost to its recruiting budget. They operated with a budget of $2.8 million in 2023, receiving a bump of $1.143 million from the previous season, per Ben Jones at State College. Head coach James Franklin spoke on Penn State football's upgrade, giving credit to university athletic directors and changes in the college football landscape.

“I think probably the biggest factor for that is the alignment,” said Franklin, per Ben Jones at State College. “That has been phenomenal. I think you guys know in the past, I’ve always been happy with the leadership, but I did feel we needed more alignment. Specifically when it comes to football. I think that’s been obvious from the chair to the president. If you spend time around our president, she just has an energy, an enthusiasm and a positivity for Penn State specifically, but for this community and for students and their experience. It’s infectious. It really is.

Franklin points their success toward Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft. He stated that Kraft has shown aggressiveness in keeping the Nittany Lions with a stable income to compete with the best programs in the nation . Penn State football contnues to be one of the Top 25 football programs, but with boosts like these they can stick in the Top 10 and fight for those much needed vistories against Ohio State and Michigan.

“(Kraft) is aggressive when it comes to athletics and I think is fighting for not just football, for all the sports. So that has been really good. That has been a real positive. That’s probably the biggest thing. I feel like I can focus more of my time and energy on our players and our program right now then probably I ever have in 12 years all the way back to Vanderbilt.”