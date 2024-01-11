Big day for Penn State as they added two commitments from the transfer portal.

The college football offseason is upon us, and it is a big one for the Penn State football team. The Nittany Lions have been on the brink of a College Football Playoff berth for awhile now, but they haven't been able to get over the hump. Next season, the playoff will be expanding to 12 teams, and it will be much easier for teams like Penn State to get in. The Nittany Lions have a big offseason ahead of them to get ready, and they are looking good in the transfer portal so far as they just picked up two commitments.

Penn State football got stronger on defense this week as two cornerbacks committed to the Nittany Lions from the transfer portal. Former Florida football CB Jalen Kimber is coming to Happy Valley, and so is former Georgia football CB A.J. Harris. Kimber will be bringing a lot of experience to the team as he has already been playing for four years, and Harris is someone that could be with the program for awhile as he will be a sophomore next year. Two good pickups for Penn State.

First, let's talk about Jalen Kimber. This isn't Kimber's first time testing out the portal as he originally played for Georgia before transferring to Florida. He didn't play much for the Bulldogs, but this past season for the Gators, Kimber racked up 23 total tackles on the year. He got a lot of playing experience at Florida, and it'll be good to have a guy like that on defense for Penn State.

For A.J. Harris, this is his first time in the portal, and Penn State football fans are hoping it will be the last. As a freshman this season at Georgia, Harris didn't get a ton of action, but he racked up eight tackles on the year. He has a lot of potential and he should continue to get better as his career goes on.

Penn State is having a good offseason in terms of the transfer portal. They have landed some good pickups, and they should be a very good team again next year. The Nittany Lions do still have some coaching positions to fill this offseason, but once that's done, they'll be looking good for 2024.