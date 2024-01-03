Former Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming is reportedly joining Penn State football via the college football transfer portal.

Penn State football received a major college football transfer portal addition Wednesday, via Hayes Fawcett of On3.

“BREAKING: Former Ohio State WR Julian Fleming has Committed to Penn State, he tells @on3sports,” Fawcett wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “The 6’2 210 WR was ranked as the No. 3 Recruit in the 2020 Class (No. 1 WR). Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining.”

Ohio State football has lost a number of players in the transfer portal. The Buckeyes have consistently been one of the best programs in the college football world but they are facing a lot of questions at the moment.

Meanwhile, James Franklin and Penn State football are surely excited to add Julian Fleming. The 23-year-old receiver features plenty of potential.

In 2022, he recorded 34 receptions for 533 yards and six touchdowns. His 2023 campaign was not quite as impressive, with Fleming ultimately finishing the year with 26 receptions, 270 yards, and no touchdowns. Still, it would not be surprising to see Fleming, who as Fawcett mentioned was the top receiver recruit in the 2020 class, perform well in his final college football season with Penn State.

The Nittany Lions could be on the verge of becoming a true contender. They went 10-3 overall in 2023, posting a 7-2 conference record. They have added talent via recruiting and the transfer portal since the season came to an end, so perhaps Penn State football will take a step forward during the 2024 campaign.

The addition of Julian Fleming is important. Don't be surprised if Penn State continues to make moves to upgrade the roster ahead of the 2024 season.