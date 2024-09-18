Two weeks ago, the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands celebrated its 10th anniversary in Houston, Texas. The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands honors the history and legacy of HBCUs as well as the talented marching bands that represent these institutions. With the theme “Celebrating Champions of Culture,” it drew approximately 43,500 people to NRG Stadium for a moment of music, togetherness, and tradition.

“Our 10th anniversary was about more than just music,” said Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Executive Producer of the National Battle of the Bands. “It was a true celebration of community, impact, and the incredible culture and traditions of HBCUs. This milestone was made possible by our staff, sponsors, community organizations, local officials, and, most importantly, our passionate fans. Together, we’ve created an inspiring legacy that continues to resonate across generations.”

Eight of the best bands in the nation participated in this year’s Battle of the Bands. The bands are Bethune-Cookman University’s Marching Wildcats, Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South, Miles College’s Purple Marching Machine, Prairie View A&M University’s Marching Storm, Southern University’s Human Jukebox, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands, Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul, and Tuskegee University’s Marching Crimson Pipers.

Aside from performances from the marching bands, there were performances by many notable celebrities. Grammy Award-winning artist Lecrae, hip-hop icon Boosie Badazz, and gospel sensation The Walls Group all made appearances. During the Fan Experience, rapper Rob 49 got the crowd hyped with his live performance. The audience received a pleasant yet unexpected surprise from the Bethune-Cookman University Marching Wildcats when they brought out Grammy-award-winning singer Muni Long.

During this year’s Battle of the Bands, the event orchestrators raised nearly $1.7 million in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. They also raised nearly $20 million for the surrounding Houston and Harris County areas. This money directly impacts Black and Brown entrepreneurs.

Some of the weekend highlights included the Emerging Experience Entrepreneurship Conference presented by JPMorgan Chase and the NBOTB Cares initiative, Feeding the Homeless. The Fan Experience that was held on August 25 brought in over 7800 attendees for the HBCU STEM College and Career Fair, which featured a record number of over 40 participating HBCUs.