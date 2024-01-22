Percy Jackson and the Olympians star Charlie Bushnell has no idea who should play his mother in the Disney+ series.

In the new Disney+ series, his father, Hermes, is played by Lin-Manuel Miranda. However, we don't see Luke's mom in human form, and it's unclear when she might show up. Bushnell acknowledged this during his chat with ClutchPoints about his new Peacock series, In the Know.

A question with no answers

“Oh man… that's a good question,” Bushnell said, stammering while finding a response. “I have to get back to you on that one. I don't think Luke's mom would even be introduced until, like, way down the line, you know, [in the] final season probably.

“I'm sure whoever they cast is going to be amazing,” he concurred with a smile.

He successfully pivoted for now. But later in our chat, Bushnell revisited the question: “What do you think? Who would you fan cast” he asked me, putting me on the hot seat.

Admittedly, in a panic, I suggested Angelina Jolie. (My girlfriend suggested America Ferrara, for the record.)

Caitlin Reilly (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) wanted to be a part of the conversation: “Sorry, I don't watch Charlie's work,” she joked before giving her own take. “I have a good answer, Carla Gugino.”

After a moment of confusion, Bushnell whipped out his phone to look up the actress. We'll see if Disney+ listens and casts Gugino as Luke's mom.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is the latest adaptation of Rick Riordan's classic series. Previously, the first two books, The Lightning Thief and Sea of Monsters, were adapted into feature films. Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson starred in the films. Jake Abel (The Host) starred as Luke in the films.

Charlie Bushnell assumes the role of Luke in the Disney+ series. He stars alongside Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth), and Aryan Simhadri (Grover).

This isn't Bushnell's first Disney+ rodeo, either. He previously starred in Diary of a Future President for the streaming service. In the new Peacock series In the Know, Bushnell voices Chase, an intern at the NPR station.