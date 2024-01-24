Percy Jackson and the Olympians is nearing its crescendo. Here's what went down in the penultimate episode.

The penultimate episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is here. What went down?

Episode 7 recap

Warning: Spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians ahead

Episode 7 of Percy Jackson begins with Percy (Walker Scobell) entering a mattress store. But this isn't your ordinary mattress store, as it's run by a fellow son of Poseidon, Procrustes. The store is the entryway into the Underworld.

While Procrustes doesn't want to help Percy, he isn't given much of a choice. He attempts to get Percy to lay in one of the beds, which is a trap. However, Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) pushes Procrustes into a mattress while she is invisible, opening the door for them to enter the Underworld.

Once down there, they attempt to get a lift with the other lifeless souls in line but are rejected. That's when they encounter Cerberus, who gives chase. After initially escaping it, the three realize that Grover lost his pearl.

This is also where they find the roots. They are souls who “are bound by regret [and] haunted by choices they made in life, or never made,” as Annabeth puts it. Cerberus finds them and Annabeth holds it back, sending Grover and Percy on their way.

As Percy and Grover continue on their journey, the latter is nearly dragged into Tartarus by the flying shoes given to them by Luke. After recovering, they make their way to Hades' palace.

Meeting Hades

Percy and Grover are almost immediately greeted by Hades (Jay Duplass) upon entering his lair. They get right down to business. Hades claims that he isn't interested in the lightning bolt and just wants his Helm of Darkness back. He claims that he never plotted with Ares to steal the lightning bolt and insists he isn't interested in starting a war between his brothers.

That's when it hits Percy that Kronos is the one who stole Zeus' bolt. Hades offers sanctuary for Percy, Grover, and his mom in exchange for the bolt. Percy and Grover use their tokens to leave Hades' Underworld. They wash up on a beach where they are greeted by Annabeth.

Flashbacks

Throughout the episode, flashbacks are shown from Percy's past. These follow up on the flashback briefly seen in the last episode when Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda) touches his arm.

We find out what the building was that a young Percy was staring at: A school for those with learning challenges. However, the school initially rejects him. His mom (Virginia Kull) fights this and gets him admitted — a move that Percy hates.

Review

This Percy Jackson episode absolutely soars when it's focused on Sally Jackson. While she is present in the first episode, her character is rarely shown in the subsequent episodes. Given the healthy amount of flashbacks in Episode 7, we get a lot of Kull, who stands out.

It's heartbreaking to see her conflict with a young Percy. Both sides are understandable, but she is dealt an awful hand since she has no one to vent to.

Kull is by far the best performer in the series. Unlike the various gods in the series, Kull holds her own and delivers the show's best dramatic moments.

Puzzling casting and color palette

I'm not sure who was in charge of casting the gods in Percy Jackson. Jay Duplass as Hades was a choice. They go for a more light-hearted approach to the God of the Underworld. What he does well is turn from good to sinister on a dime. But his overall presentation left a lot to be desired.

Once again, a dark color palette hinders the Underworld. It's as if the set pieces that require the most imagination in Percy Jackson get the least-inspiring creativity.

There's a stark contrast in the sand dunes seen in the show vs. the ones in Denis Villeneuve's Dune. Yes, one is a blockbuster film with a $200+ million budget, but this is a Disney production. They shelled out for Dua Lipa's “Levitating” in the last. I'd like to think they could've done a little better.

Maybe they are attempting to hide shoddy CGI. Cerberus is finally seen, and while he doesn't look bad, most of his body is covered in grey smoke. The idea of a giant three-headed dog is terrifying on its own. They could have done a little more to build it up.

Ending explained

At the end of Percy Jackson Episode 7, Percy and Grover are reunited with Annabeth. As they reach their feet, they are approached by Ares (Adam Copeland), who has a sword in hand and a smirk across his face.

Going back to the flashback, Sally Jackson takes Percy out for ice cream before she admits him to the school. He is angry, and as any mother would, Sally attempts to keep a brave face. She wishes that their last moments together wouldn't be met with anger.

As she pays the check, she puts out a match by putting it into water. The skies grey and, suddenly, we are given our first glimpse of Poseidon (Toby Stephens). She questions herself as a mother and is upset by being the de facto “bad cop.” He assures her that she can vent to him and acknowledges that it's not fair.

She concludes their conversation by asking if he wants to meet his son. He rejects, for now, and promises that in the future, when he's “ready,” he will be there. Percy wakes up on the beach upon hearing these words and gears for battle against Ares.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is streaming on Disney+ now.