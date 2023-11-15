Disney+ has Percy Jackson and the Olympians on the docket, but what should fans expect? Here's what they should include in the series.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is one of the most popular and beloved fantasy book series of the 21st century. Written by Rick Riordan, the series follows the adventures of Percy Jackson, a teenage boy who discovers that he is a demigod, the son of Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea. Along with his friends, Annabeth Chase, Grover Underwood, and other demigods, he embarks on quests to save the world from the wrath of the ancient gods and monsters.

The series has sold over 100 million copies worldwide, and has spawned several spin-offs, such as The Heroes of Olympus, The Trials of Apollo, and The Kane Chronicles. It has also been adapted into two movies, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013), starring Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson. However, the movies were widely criticized by fans and critics alike, for deviating from the books and failing to capture the essence and spirit of the story.

In 2020, Riordan announced that a new adaptation of the series was in the works, this time as a live-action series on Disney+. He also assured fans that he and his wife Becky would be involved in every aspect of the show, and that they would stay faithful to the books. The series is expected to premiere in 2024, and will cover one book per season, starting with The Lightning Thief.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of the series, here are five things that we must see in the Disney+ adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

1. Accurate ages and appearances of the characters

One of the biggest complaints about the movies was that they aged up the main characters from 12 to 16 years old, and changed their physical appearances. For example, Percy was supposed to have black hair and green eyes, Annabeth was supposed to have blonde hair and gray eyes, and Grover was supposed to have curly brown hair and horns. These changes may seem minor, but they had a significant impact on the characterization and the plot of the story.

The series must respect the original ages and appearances of the characters, as they are essential to their development and their relationships. They already have the main cast announced, with the main trio: Percy will be played by Owen Vaccaro, McKenna Grace will play Annabeth, and Jahzir Bruno will play Grover.

2. Faithful adaptation of the plot and the tone

Another major complaint about the movies was that they altered the plot and the tone of the books, omitting or adding important scenes and characters, and making the story more dark and serious than it was supposed to be. For example, the movies left out key elements such as the prophecy, the Oracle, the Mist, and the gods’ personalities, and added unnecessary subplots such as the romance between Percy and Annabeth, and the quest for the Golden Fleece.

The series must follow the plot and the tone of the books, as they are the core of the story and the reason why fans love it. The series must also balance the action, the humor, the drama, and the emotion of the story, and capture the voice and the perspective of Percy, who narrates the books in a witty and sarcastic way.

3. Representation and diversity of the Percy Jackson characters

One of the strengths of the books was that they featured a diverse and inclusive cast of characters, who represented different cultures, ethnicities, genders, sexualities, and abilities. For example, the books had characters who were Greek, Roman, Egyptian, Norse, African, Asian, Latino, Native American, LGBTQ+, and disabled. The books also explored the themes of identity, belonging, family, and friendship, and how they affected the characters and their choices.

This Disney Percy Jackson series must reflect the representation and diversity of the characters, and not whitewash or erase them. The series must also respect the canon and the author’s vision, and not change the characters’ backgrounds or orientations. Disney also needs to cast actors who are appropriate and authentic for the roles, and who can bring the characters to life.

4. Expansion and exploration of the world and the mythology

One of the joys of the books was that they introduced and immersed the readers into the rich and fascinating world of Greek mythology, and how it interacted with the modern world. The books also expanded and explored the world and the mythology, by introducing other pantheons, such as the Roman, Egyptian, and Norse, and by creating new and original concepts, such as the Camp Half-Blood, the Olympian Council, and the demigod powers.

They should try to expand and explore the world and the mythology, and not limit or simplify them. The series must also be faithful and respectful to the source material, and not distort or contradict it. The series should try to use visual and special effects to create a realistic and immersive experience for the viewers and to showcase the wonders and the dangers of the world and the mythology.

5. Connection and continuity with the other Percy Jackson books and the spin-offs

One of the achievements of the books was that they created a cohesive and consistent universe, where the characters and the events from the different books and the spin-offs were connected and continued. The books also had crossover and cameo appearances, where the characters from the different series met and interacted with each other. The books also had references and Easter eggs, where the author hinted at or foreshadowed future events or revelations.

The series must connect and continue with the other books and the spin-offs, and not isolate or ignore them. The series must also have crossover and cameo appearances, where the actors from the different series appear and collaborate with each other. There must also be references and Easter eggs, where the showrunners tease or reveal future developments or surprises.

These are the five things that we must see in the Disney+ series of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, but there are many more that we hope to see as well. The series has a lot of potential and promise, and we hope that it will do justice to the books and the fans. We are looking forward to seeing Percy Jackson and his friends on our screens, and to joining them on their epic and amazing adventures.