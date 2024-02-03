Charm your classmates by acing the exams.

Persona 3 Reload, like all of the other entries in the Persona series, has instances where the teacher in class prompts you to recite an answer. Here is a Persona 3 Guide for all Classroom Answers.

Persona 3 Reload All Classroom Answers

While Persona 3 Reload is described as a faithful remake, a large number of things have been changed including the classroom recitation questions and answers.

Jump to Section:

April

4/8

What phrase symbolizes summer!? Vivid carp streamers



4/18

The places where people dumped their waste in the Jomon period – what are they called nowadays? Middens



4/27

Do you know which one is not an algebraic spiral or whatever? A



May

5/6

What do you call the device that helps generate electric power from the train? A pantograph



5/13

Which tool did he use in his experiments? A pendulum



5/15



What’s the other name for “May Sickness”… the more casual one? May Blues



May Midterm Exams

What is the other common expression used to describe “May Sickness”? May Blues

Which of the following did Léon Foucault use in his experiment on the rotation of the Earth? A pendulum

Which of the following is generated by a pantograph Electricity

During which historical period were Middens most commonly used? Jomon



June

6/15

Which phrase means “able to see things for what they really are”? Keen eye



6/17

What early religious practice was the origin of magic? Shamanism



6/22

What else do people call this curve? Witch of Agnesi



6/25

What’s it called when the air bubbles in a whirlpool bath hit you and make your body vibrate? The flutter effect



6/29

What form of natural magic is used to find water sources? Dowsing



July

7/3

H-Hey, lend me a hand here. What kinda tale is he talking about? About romance



7/8

“Because it is 10:30 right now, we will not reach the theater in time, it’s already started, to my dismay.” Between “time” and “it’s”



7/9

At the same time, a serious problem arose for farmers. Do you remember what it was? Social disparity



7/10

What is the esoteric study of Jewish texts called? Kabbalah



7/11

Now, what do you think that item was? It’s something every samurai needs! The katana



July Final Exams

Which form of magic is used to find water sources? Dowsing

How did the Witch of Agnesi gain the first half of its name? An error in translation

Who designed the prototype for the katana? Taira No Masakado

There’s an error in this sentence, what kind is it? Comma splice



September

9/1

What property of electricity is relevant to superconductivity? Resistance



9/10

H-Hey, do you know what it means to “spill the beans”? To reveal a secret



9/11

Which book helped further the art of magic during the Renaissance? The Hermetica



9/14

Who is one referring to when speaking of their “better half”? Their soulmate



9/26

What is the collective name for the four holy numbers in numerology? Tetractys



October

10/7

Which hormone is the one in your brain that provides a sense of achievement? Dopamine



10/10

Who was the founder of Theosophy, a group that gave rise to many other magical societies? Helena Blavatsky



10/18

We used the number “zero” a lot. Do you know where it originally came from, though? India



10/22

Which Roman goddess has been theorized as the namesake for the month of April? Venus



10/26

But there’s one region that instead calls it “the month with gods,” because that’s where they all go! Do you know which one it is? Izumo



10/30

A certain enzyme brings out the sweetness in them when they’re baked. Do you happen to know what it is? Beta-amylase



October Midterm Exams

The hormone dopamine is related to our sense of accomplishment. Name a symptom of its over-production. Addiction

Who is considered by many to be the first numerologist, whose name lives on today in mathematical theorem? Pythagoras

What happens when electrical resistance reaches zero? Hint: It was the word I used to confess my love for someone… Superconductivity

What is the meaning of the phrase “to spill the beans”? To reveal a secret



November

11/7

What is the ancient Indian magical text I mentioned today? The Mahabharata



11/12

What was she describing with such a sparse line? Her favorite time in winter



11/30

In the poem that Genji, the protagonist, sends to her, what did he compare her to? The cherry blossom



December

12/7

What’s the name of the stratospheric layer of molecules comprised of three oxygen atoms? The ozone layer



12/9

What sorcery was Himiko said to have used? Kido



12/11

Did you catch what she said? Do you know the answer? Lives



12/22

What do you call the feeling of joy that comes from a near death experience? Euphoria



December Final Exam

Which of the following originated in India? The number zero

When heated, the beta-amylase enzymes in sweet potatoes react with the starch present to produce which disaccharide? Maltose

Which Roman goddess has been theorized as the namesake for the month of April? Venus

In the Tale of Genji, who does Hikaru Genji compare to cherry blossoms? Murasaki-no-Ue

Which of the following words is not in the correct plural form? Geeses



January

1/8

“The new year is the index of a journey to a certain place.” Where is this “certain place” he is referring to? The underworld



1/18

I’ve mentioned two Greek sorceresses. One was Medea. Who was the other? Circe



Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions are available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.