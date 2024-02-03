Persona 3 Reload, like all of the other entries in the Persona series, has instances where the teacher in class prompts you to recite an answer. Here is a Persona 3 Guide for all Classroom Answers.
While Persona 3 Reload is described as a faithful remake, a large number of things have been changed including the classroom recitation questions and answers.
April
4/8
- What phrase symbolizes summer!?
- Vivid carp streamers
4/18
- The places where people dumped their waste in the Jomon period – what are they called nowadays?
- Middens
4/27
- Do you know which one is not an algebraic spiral or whatever?
- A
May
5/6
- What do you call the device that helps generate electric power from the train?
- A pantograph
5/13
- Which tool did he use in his experiments?
- A pendulum
5/15
- What’s the other name for “May Sickness”… the more casual one?
- May Blues
May Midterm Exams
- What is the other common expression used to describe “May Sickness”?
- May Blues
- Which of the following did Léon Foucault use in his experiment on the rotation of the Earth?
- A pendulum
- Which of the following is generated by a pantograph
- Electricity
- During which historical period were Middens most commonly used?
- Jomon
June
6/15
- Which phrase means “able to see things for what they really are”?
- Keen eye
6/17
- What early religious practice was the origin of magic?
- Shamanism
6/22
- What else do people call this curve?
- Witch of Agnesi
6/25
- What’s it called when the air bubbles in a whirlpool bath hit you and make your body vibrate?
- The flutter effect
6/29
- What form of natural magic is used to find water sources?
- Dowsing
July
7/3
- H-Hey, lend me a hand here. What kinda tale is he talking about?
- About romance
7/8
- “Because it is 10:30 right now, we will not reach the theater in time, it’s already started, to my dismay.”
- Between “time” and “it’s”
7/9
- At the same time, a serious problem arose for farmers. Do you remember what it was?
- Social disparity
7/10
- What is the esoteric study of Jewish texts called?
- Kabbalah
7/11
- Now, what do you think that item was? It’s something every samurai needs!
- The katana
July Final Exams
- Which form of magic is used to find water sources?
- Dowsing
- How did the Witch of Agnesi gain the first half of its name?
- An error in translation
- Who designed the prototype for the katana?
- Taira No Masakado
- There’s an error in this sentence, what kind is it?
- Comma splice
September
9/1
- What property of electricity is relevant to superconductivity?
- Resistance
9/10
- H-Hey, do you know what it means to “spill the beans”?
- To reveal a secret
9/11
- Which book helped further the art of magic during the Renaissance?
- The Hermetica
9/14
- Who is one referring to when speaking of their “better half”?
- Their soulmate
9/26
- What is the collective name for the four holy numbers in numerology?
- Tetractys
October
10/7
- Which hormone is the one in your brain that provides a sense of achievement?
- Dopamine
10/10
- Who was the founder of Theosophy, a group that gave rise to many other magical societies?
- Helena Blavatsky
10/18
- We used the number “zero” a lot. Do you know where it originally came from, though?
- India
10/22
- Which Roman goddess has been theorized as the namesake for the month of April?
- Venus
10/26
- But there’s one region that instead calls it “the month with gods,” because that’s where they all go! Do you know which one it is?
- Izumo
10/30
- A certain enzyme brings out the sweetness in them when they’re baked. Do you happen to know what it is?
- Beta-amylase
October Midterm Exams
- The hormone dopamine is related to our sense of accomplishment. Name a symptom of its over-production.
- Addiction
- Who is considered by many to be the first numerologist, whose name lives on today in mathematical theorem?
- Pythagoras
- What happens when electrical resistance reaches zero? Hint: It was the word I used to confess my love for someone…
- Superconductivity
- What is the meaning of the phrase “to spill the beans”?
- To reveal a secret
November
11/7
- What is the ancient Indian magical text I mentioned today?
- The Mahabharata
11/12
- What was she describing with such a sparse line?
- Her favorite time in winter
11/30
- In the poem that Genji, the protagonist, sends to her, what did he compare her to?
- The cherry blossom
December
12/7
- What’s the name of the stratospheric layer of molecules comprised of three oxygen atoms?
- The ozone layer
12/9
- What sorcery was Himiko said to have used?
- Kido
12/11
- Did you catch what she said? Do you know the answer?
- Lives
12/22
- What do you call the feeling of joy that comes from a near death experience?
- Euphoria
December Final Exam
- Which of the following originated in India?
- The number zero
- When heated, the beta-amylase enzymes in sweet potatoes react with the starch present to produce which disaccharide?
- Maltose
- Which Roman goddess has been theorized as the namesake for the month of April?
- Venus
- In the Tale of Genji, who does Hikaru Genji compare to cherry blossoms?
- Murasaki-no-Ue
- Which of the following words is not in the correct plural form?
- Geeses
January
1/8
- “The new year is the index of a journey to a certain place.” Where is this “certain place” he is referring to?
- The underworld
1/18
- I’ve mentioned two Greek sorceresses. One was Medea. Who was the other?
- Circe
