Persona 3 Reload, like all of the other entries in the Persona series, has instances where the teacher in class prompts you to recite an answer. Here is a Persona 3 Guide for all Classroom Answers.

Persona 3 Reload All Classroom Answers

While Persona 3 Reload is described as a faithful remake, a large number of things have been changed including the classroom recitation questions and answers.

Jump to Section:

April

4/8

  • What phrase symbolizes summer!?
    • Vivid carp streamers

4/18

  • The places where people dumped their waste in the Jomon period – what are they called nowadays?
    • Middens

4/27

  • Do you know which one is not an algebraic spiral or whatever?
    • A

May

5/6

  • What do you call the device that helps generate electric power from the train?
    • A pantograph

5/13

  • Which tool did he use in his experiments?
    • A pendulum

5/15

  • What’s the other name for “May Sickness”… the more casual one?
    • May Blues

May Midterm Exams

  • What is the other common expression used to describe “May Sickness”?
    • May Blues
  • Which of the following did Léon Foucault use in his experiment on the rotation of the Earth?
    • A pendulum
  • Which of the following is generated by a pantograph
    • Electricity
  • During which historical period were Middens most commonly used?
    • Jomon

June

6/15

  • Which phrase means “able to see things for what they really are”?
    • Keen eye

6/17

  • What early religious practice was the origin of magic?
    • Shamanism

6/22

  • What else do people call this curve?
    • Witch of Agnesi

6/25

  • What’s it called when the air bubbles in a whirlpool bath hit you and make your body vibrate?
    • The flutter effect

6/29

  • What form of natural magic is used to find water sources?
    • Dowsing

July

7/3

  • H-Hey, lend me a hand here. What kinda tale is he talking about?
    • About romance

7/8

  • “Because it is 10:30 right now, we will not reach the theater in time, it’s already started, to my dismay.”
    • Between “time” and “it’s”

7/9

  • At the same time, a serious problem arose for farmers. Do you remember what it was?
    • Social disparity

7/10

  • What is the esoteric study of Jewish texts called?
    • Kabbalah

7/11

  • Now, what do you think that item was? It’s something every samurai needs!
    • The katana

July Final Exams

  • Which form of magic is used to find water sources?
    • Dowsing
  • How did the Witch of Agnesi gain the first half of its name?
    • An error in translation
  • Who designed the prototype for the katana?
    • Taira No Masakado
  • There’s an error in this sentence, what kind is it?
    • Comma splice

September

9/1

  • What property of electricity is relevant to superconductivity?
    • Resistance

9/10

  • H-Hey, do you know what it means to “spill the beans”?
    • To reveal a secret

9/11

  • Which book helped further the art of magic during the Renaissance?
    • The Hermetica

9/14

  • Who is one referring to when speaking of their “better half”?
    • Their soulmate

9/26

  • What is the collective name for the four holy numbers in numerology?
    • Tetractys

October

10/7

  • Which hormone is the one in your brain that provides a sense of achievement?
    • Dopamine

10/10

  • Who was the founder of Theosophy, a group that gave rise to many other magical societies?
    • Helena Blavatsky

10/18

  • We used the number “zero” a lot. Do you know where it originally came from, though?
    • India

10/22

  • Which Roman goddess has been theorized as the namesake for the month of April?
    • Venus

10/26

  • But there’s one region that instead calls it “the month with gods,” because that’s where they all go! Do you know which one it is?
    • Izumo

10/30

  • A certain enzyme brings out the sweetness in them when they’re baked. Do you happen to know what it is?
    • Beta-amylase

October Midterm Exams

  • The hormone dopamine is related to our sense of accomplishment. Name a symptom of its over-production.
    • Addiction
  • Who is considered by many to be the first numerologist, whose name lives on today in mathematical theorem?
    • Pythagoras
  • What happens when electrical resistance reaches zero? Hint: It was the word I used to confess my love for someone…
    • Superconductivity
  • What is the meaning of the phrase “to spill the beans”?
    • To reveal a secret
November

11/7

  • What is the ancient Indian magical text I mentioned today?
    • The Mahabharata

11/12

  • What was she describing with such a sparse line?
    • Her favorite time in winter

11/30

  • In the poem that Genji, the protagonist, sends to her, what did he compare her to?
    • The cherry blossom

December

12/7

  • What’s the name of the stratospheric layer of molecules comprised of three oxygen atoms?
    • The ozone layer

12/9

  • What sorcery was Himiko said to have used?
    • Kido

12/11

  • Did you catch what she said? Do you know the answer?
    • Lives

12/22

  • What do you call the feeling of joy that comes from a near death experience?
    • Euphoria

December Final Exam

  • Which of the following originated in India?
    • The number zero
  • When heated, the beta-amylase enzymes in sweet potatoes react with the starch present to produce which disaccharide?
    • Maltose
  • Which Roman goddess has been theorized as the namesake for the month of April?
    • Venus
  • In the Tale of Genji, who does Hikaru Genji compare to cherry blossoms?
    • Murasaki-no-Ue
  • Which of the following words is not in the correct plural form?
    • Geeses

January

1/8

  • “The new year is the index of a journey to a certain place.” Where is this “certain place” he is referring to?
    • The underworld

1/18

  • I’ve mentioned two Greek sorceresses. One was Medea. Who was the other?
    • Circe

Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions are available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.