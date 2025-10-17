NBA 2K26 Season 2 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.
NBA 2K26 Season 2 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards
Season 2 has officially tipped off! 🔥
Stars are shining. Moments are waiting. Make your mark on the court 🏀🌟 pic.twitter.com/Nc8l1np3Vn
The following NBA 2K26 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 2 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.
|LEVEL
|MyCAREER
|MyTEAM
|Premium Pass
|1
|Season 2 White Tee
|Sapphire Shaedon Sharpe
|‘Insane in the Brain' Teammote
|2
|30 Min 2XP Coin
|2 Ascension Picks
|2,500 VC
|3
|Black, Green, and Purple Ball Trail
|Rims Player Indicator
|Platinum Grillz
|4
|Banners – Klay Thompson & Jason Williams
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|87+ OVR Pack
|5
|Boosted REC Armsleeve (5% Rep Bonus)
|87+ OVR Pack
|2,500 VC
|6
|Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% Rep Bonus)
|3 Ascension Picks
|Blue Man Facepaint
|7
|Graffiti Ball
|3x ‘Cheater' Game Changer
|60 Min 2XP Coin (4x) – MyTEAM
|8
|Rims Player Indicator
|5,000 MT
|2,500 VC
|9
|Volcanic MyCOURT Mural
|Howl Green Release
|Compression Hoodie
|10
|Tier 2 ‘Takeover Surge' Badge Perk
|Amethyst Goran Dragic
|10 Ascension Pick
|11
|Volcanic MyCourt Floor
|Season 2 Ball & Uniforms
|2,500 VC
|12
|Howl Green Release
|4 Ascension Picks
|‘Chuck the Condor' – Los Angeles Clippers Mascot
|13
|Emotes Package #1
|Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|87+ OVR Pack
|14
|Banners – Paul Pierce & Dennis Rodman
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|2,500 VC
|15
|Tier 1 ‘Takeover Surge' Badge Perk
|87+ OVR Pack
|60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|16
|Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% Rep Bonus)
|Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 3)
|17
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|5,000 MT
|2,500 VC
|18
|Low Rider Car
|5 Ascension Picks
|45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
|19
|‘Rocky' – Denver Nuggets Mascot
|Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|87+ OVR Wild Gems Pack
|20
|Tier 2 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk
|Amethyst Udonis Haslem
|2,500 VC
|21
|Banners – Chet Holmgren and Jalen Green
|60 2XP Coin
|6x 30 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
|22
|30x Skill Boosts (5 games)
|‘Double Up' Game Changer Card (6x)
|4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
|23
|Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level Boost
|HOF Badge
|2,500 VC
|24
|‘Too Cold' Teammote
|6 Ascension Picks
|60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|25
|Tier 1 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk
|Season 2 Amethyst Pack
|‘Make It Shine' Game Changer (5x)
|26
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|5,000 MT
|2,500 VC
|27
|Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% Rep Bonus)
|7 Ascension Picks
|6x 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)
|28
|Emotes Package #2
|Diamond Coach Erik Spoelstra
|Season 2 Amethyst Option Pack
|29
|Ponytail Hairstyle
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|2,500 VC
|30
|Tier 2 ‘Max +2' Badge Perk
|Diamond Joe Johnson
|‘Crunch the Wolf' Minnesota Timberwolves Mascot
|31
|Banners – Yao Ming & Giannis Antetokounmpo
|HOF Badge
|10 Ascension Picks
|32
|Vampire Eyes
|10,000 MT
|5,000 VC
|33
|‘Hot Streak' Facepaint
|90+ OVR Premium Pack
|Digital Change Cape
|34
|Boosted REC Headband (15% Rep Bonus)
|8 Ascension Picks
|25,000 MT
|35
|Tier 1 ‘Max +2' Badge Perk
|Pink Diamond Courtney Vandersloot
|5,000 VC
|36
|Carmelo Anthony Jersey Tee
|10 Ascension Picks
|Animated Blue Lightning Power Up Body Mod
|37
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Backwards Jersey
|2x HOF Badges
|Season 2 Diamond Option Pack
|38
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|10,000 MT
|10,000 VC
|39
|Blackout Body Mod
|50 Coach Points
|Glow Tatted Body Mod
|40
|+1 Cap Breaker
|Pink Diamond Chris Bosh
|Pro Pass Pink Diamond Chris Bosh
Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K26 Season 2 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.
