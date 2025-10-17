NBA 2K26 Season 2 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K26 Season 2 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following NBA 2K26 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 2 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVEL MyCAREER MyTEAM Premium Pass 1 Season 2 White Tee Sapphire Shaedon Sharpe ‘Insane in the Brain' Teammote 2 30 Min 2XP Coin 2 Ascension Picks 2,500 VC 3 Black, Green, and Purple Ball Trail Rims Player Indicator Platinum Grillz 4 Banners – Klay Thompson & Jason Williams 120 Min 2XP Coin 87+ OVR Pack 5 Boosted REC Armsleeve (5% Rep Bonus) 87+ OVR Pack 2,500 VC 6 Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% Rep Bonus) 3 Ascension Picks Blue Man Facepaint 7 Graffiti Ball 3x ‘Cheater' Game Changer 60 Min 2XP Coin (4x) – MyTEAM 8 Rims Player Indicator 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 9 Volcanic MyCOURT Mural Howl Green Release Compression Hoodie

10 Tier 2 ‘Takeover Surge' Badge Perk Amethyst Goran Dragic 10 Ascension Pick 11 Volcanic MyCourt Floor Season 2 Ball & Uniforms 2,500 VC 12 Howl Green Release 4 Ascension Picks ‘Chuck the Condor' – Los Angeles Clippers Mascot 13 Emotes Package #1 Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 87+ OVR Pack 14 Banners – Paul Pierce & Dennis Rodman 60 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC 15 Tier 1 ‘Takeover Surge' Badge Perk 87+ OVR Pack 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 16 Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% Rep Bonus) Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 3) 17 60 Min 2XP Coin 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 18 Low Rider Car 5 Ascension Picks 45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games) 19 ‘Rocky' – Denver Nuggets Mascot Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 87+ OVR Wild Gems Pack

20 Tier 2 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk Amethyst Udonis Haslem 2,500 VC 21 Banners – Chet Holmgren and Jalen Green 60 2XP Coin 6x 30 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER) 22 30x Skill Boosts (5 games) ‘Double Up' Game Changer Card (6x) 4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER) 23 Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level Boost HOF Badge 2,500 VC 24 ‘Too Cold' Teammote 6 Ascension Picks 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 25 Tier 1 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk Season 2 Amethyst Pack ‘Make It Shine' Game Changer (5x) 26 60 Min 2XP Coin 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 27 Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% Rep Bonus) 7 Ascension Picks 6x 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER) 28 Emotes Package #2 Diamond Coach Erik Spoelstra Season 2 Amethyst Option Pack 29 Ponytail Hairstyle 120 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC

30 Tier 2 ‘Max +2' Badge Perk Diamond Joe Johnson ‘Crunch the Wolf' Minnesota Timberwolves Mascot 31 Banners – Yao Ming & Giannis Antetokounmpo HOF Badge 10 Ascension Picks 32 Vampire Eyes 10,000 MT 5,000 VC 33 ‘Hot Streak' Facepaint 90+ OVR Premium Pack Digital Change Cape 34 Boosted REC Headband (15% Rep Bonus) 8 Ascension Picks 25,000 MT 35 Tier 1 ‘Max +2' Badge Perk Pink Diamond Courtney Vandersloot 5,000 VC 36 Carmelo Anthony Jersey Tee 10 Ascension Picks Animated Blue Lightning Power Up Body Mod 37 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Backwards Jersey 2x HOF Badges Season 2 Diamond Option Pack 38 120 Min 2XP Coin 10,000 MT 10,000 VC 39 Blackout Body Mod 50 Coach Points Glow Tatted Body Mod

40 +1 Cap Breaker Pink Diamond Chris Bosh Pro Pass Pink Diamond Chris Bosh

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K26 Season 2 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

