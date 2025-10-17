NBA 2K26 Season 2 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K26 Season 2 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following NBA 2K26 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 2 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVELMyCAREERMyTEAMPremium Pass
1Season 2 White TeeSapphire Shaedon Sharpe‘Insane in the Brain' Teammote
230 Min 2XP Coin2 Ascension Picks2,500 VC
3Black, Green, and Purple Ball TrailRims Player IndicatorPlatinum Grillz
4Banners – Klay Thompson & Jason Williams120 Min 2XP Coin87+ OVR Pack
5Boosted REC Armsleeve (5% Rep Bonus)87+ OVR Pack2,500 VC
6Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% Rep Bonus)3 Ascension PicksBlue Man Facepaint
7Graffiti Ball3x ‘Cheater' Game Changer60 Min 2XP Coin (4x) – MyTEAM
8Rims Player Indicator5,000 MT2,500 VC
9Volcanic MyCOURT MuralHowl Green ReleaseCompression Hoodie
10Tier 2 ‘Takeover Surge' Badge PerkAmethyst Goran Dragic10 Ascension Pick
11Volcanic MyCourt FloorSeason 2 Ball & Uniforms2,500 VC
12Howl Green Release4 Ascension Picks‘Chuck the Condor' – Los Angeles Clippers Mascot
13Emotes Package #1Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)87+ OVR Pack
14Banners – Paul Pierce & Dennis Rodman60 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
15Tier 1 ‘Takeover Surge' Badge Perk87+ OVR Pack60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
16Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% Rep Bonus)Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 3)
1760 Min 2XP Coin5,000 MT2,500 VC
18Low Rider Car5 Ascension Picks45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
19‘Rocky' – Denver Nuggets MascotGold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)87+ OVR Wild Gems Pack
20Tier 2 ‘Max +1' Badge PerkAmethyst Udonis Haslem2,500 VC
21Banners – Chet Holmgren and Jalen Green60 2XP Coin6x 30 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
2230x Skill Boosts (5 games)‘Double Up' Game Changer Card (6x)4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
23Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level BoostHOF Badge2,500 VC
24‘Too Cold' Teammote6 Ascension Picks60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
25Tier 1 ‘Max +1' Badge PerkSeason 2 Amethyst Pack‘Make It Shine' Game Changer (5x)
2660 Min 2XP Coin5,000 MT2,500 VC
27Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% Rep Bonus)7 Ascension Picks6x 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)
28Emotes Package #2Diamond Coach Erik SpoelstraSeason 2 Amethyst Option Pack
29Ponytail Hairstyle120 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
Article Continues Below
30Tier 2 ‘Max +2' Badge PerkDiamond Joe Johnson‘Crunch the Wolf' Minnesota Timberwolves Mascot
31Banners – Yao Ming & Giannis AntetokounmpoHOF Badge10 Ascension Picks
32Vampire Eyes10,000 MT5,000 VC
33‘Hot Streak' Facepaint90+ OVR Premium PackDigital Change Cape
34Boosted REC Headband (15% Rep Bonus)8 Ascension Picks25,000 MT
35Tier 1 ‘Max +2' Badge PerkPink Diamond Courtney Vandersloot5,000 VC
36Carmelo Anthony Jersey Tee10 Ascension PicksAnimated Blue Lightning Power Up Body Mod
37Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Backwards Jersey2x HOF BadgesSeason 2 Diamond Option Pack
38120 Min 2XP Coin10,000 MT10,000 VC
39Blackout Body Mod50 Coach PointsGlow Tatted Body Mod
40+1 Cap BreakerPink Diamond Chris BoshPro Pass Pink Diamond Chris Bosh

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K26 Season 2 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

Additionally, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K25 Season 7 update. Overall, expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the NBA Finals. We hope you enjoy Season 7 while it lasts!

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.