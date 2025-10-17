A new Subway Surfers Event is rolling out soon in collaboration with hit social deduction game Among Us, bringing new content to the hit mobile game. This event bring a new limited-time Among Us Staged City Tour, as well as a new themed challenge, new rewards, new characters, and more. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Subway Surfers X Among Us Collab – Release Date, End Date, & Details

The limited-time Among Us Event comes to Subway Surfers on Monday, October 20th, 2025. The event ends on Sunday, November 23rd, 2025. But what exactly can players expect to see and do during the event?

Firstly, the new event brings the Among Us Staged City Tour. Unlock new hoverboards, or new characters like:

Jake (Crewmate)

Guard (Crewmate)

Tricky (Crewmate)

Spike (Crewmate)

& more

Discover the hidden Imposter as you enjoy some classic Subway Surfers gameplay. Collect coins, avoid obstacles, and run as long as you can on the subway to maximize your earnings.

But that's not all. The update also adds a new challenge called “Find The Impostor”. Players not only need to run, but solve a mystery as well and discover the true impostor.

Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO OF SYBO, is ecstatic for the collab “We constantly aim to provide fresh ways for players to engage with the world of Subway Surfers, and our recent collaborations with Brawl Stars, 8 Pool, and Crossy Road showed us firsthand how excited our community was to see their favorite games collide. Our Partnership with Among us is the next stage of that evolution, and we're looking forward to introducing a layer of social deduction to Subway Surfers' Classic run.”

“We're thrilled to have this collaboration between our games,” said Victoria Tran, Communications Director at Innersloth. “This is such a fun opportunity for all players to experience even more exciting gameplay and chaos. Partnerships like these are a great way to bring our communities together.”

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the upcoming Subway Surfers X Among Us Collaboration, which starts October 20th. We look forward to diving into this event to check out all this new content.

It's been quite a year for Subway Surfers, who has been in collaborating with a lot of other big titles throughout the year. Most recently, they did a collaboration with Supercell mobile game, Brawl Stars, in which both games received new content.

