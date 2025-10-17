The ARC Raiders Server Slam Open Test is now available to play on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC this weekend, allowing players to dive into Embark Studios' upcoming Extraction Shooter. From the creators of The Finals, this game offers a PvPvE experience set in a post-apocalyptic world controlled by ARC, a mysterious mechanical entity that poses a serious threat. But not everyone knows about the Open Test, or how to play it. Therefore, we created a guide on how to play the ARC Raiders Server Slam Open Test this weekend.

How Do You Play the ARC Raiders Server Slam Open Test?

The ARC Raiders Server Slam Open Test is free to play for a limited time on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). To play it, make sure you add the “Server Slam Open Test” to your cart, which is free. You do NOT need to pre-order ARC Raiders to play the free Server Slam Open Test.

However, all progress earned during the Open Test does NOT carry over to the main game. But if you connect your Embark ID, you receive a Server Slammer Backpack.

ARC Raiders Server Slam Open Test Start & End Time

The ARC Raiders Server Slam Open Test begins on Friday, October 17th, 2025 and ends on Sunday October 19th, 2025.

What to expect in ARC Raiders Server Slam Open Test

As mentioned, ARC Raiders is an extraction shooter. In these games, players have a time-limit in which they must explore an area, search for loot, and safely extract. Of course, the actual gameplay is a bit more complicated than that.

as a PvPvE game, you'll encounter other players and ARC machines that are out to kill you, the former trying to steal your loot. Thankfully, you won't be alone, as you can team up with up to two other members before heading to the surface. However, you can also play solo, if you so desire.

During the Open test, players can check out The Dam Battlegrounds Map, which is the first map you'll see in the launch version of the game. During the match, be aware of the ever-changing environment, including Electromagnetic Storms, Night Raids, and more.

Throughout your experience, you'll trade with the Traders of Speranza, who give you quests that provide more context on the world. Buy new gear, sell unwanted items, and complete their quests all in an effort improve your character. The Server Slam Open Test provides a few early quests, with more complex ones arriving at launch.

As we mentioned, you'll face not only other players, but ARC Robots as well. There's a variety of machines out there in the Rust Belt that will make your extraction experience more challenging. Some of them include small enemies like Wasps and Ticks, with larger foes like the Bastions and Leapers. Therefore, make sure you're prepared to fight foes on both sides.

Article Continues Below

Sometimes it may not be worth it to breach, otherwise you may notify a nearby ARC. If you and your team are low on health and resources, it may be worthwhile to focus on extraction or recovery.

During the Server Slam, you'll also have access to:

Early-to-mid tier equipment, including weapons and gear

Blueprints to upgrade your Raider's abilities, weapons, and gear. Not all will be available during the test.

The Raider Deck (one page of items)

The Workshop (for crafting weapons, equipment, medical items) – No Upgrades available during the test.

During sessions, you can complete small challenges called Feats. Every day, you receive a list of rotating tasks which ask you to do a variety of things. Whether it's destroying ARC or finding certain loot, completing it earns you Cred. Cred can be used to unlock items in the Raider Decks.

Raider Decks are similar to Warbonds in Helldivers II, or Catalogs in the Outlast Trials. Essentially, your goal is to unlock all the rewards within a Deck. Some Decks are free, some last for a limited time, and others are paid-only.

ARC Raiders features even more content at launch, which won't be active during the Server Slam Open Test. This includes:

Projects (Expeditions) – Long term mission that essentially enables you to prestige with some benefits

Trials – Challenge for seasoned players

Codex – Archive of information

Overall, that includes everything about how to play the ARC Raiders Server Slam Open Test on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For everyone who decides to hop in on this free adventure, we wish you the best of luck in extracting some sweet rewards.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.