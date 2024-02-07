Here's how to date (or be besties with) the SEES Navigator, Fuuka Yamagishi!

Here is the Priestess Social Link Guide for Fuuka Yamagishi in Persona 3 Reload. This includes the answers for Social Link events with Fuuka Yamagishi, available days, and more.

Persona 3 Reload Fuuka Yamagishi Priestess Social Link Guide

Fuuka is located on the second floor of Gekkoukan High School and is available on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays as long as it is a school day.

To begin the Priestess Social Link for Fuuka, you must have a MAX Charm Rank (Badass). You also need to initiate the Fortune Social Link with Keisuke Hiraga and bring it to at least Rank 1. This becomes available as early as June 15, but having a MAX Charm Rank by then on a non-NG+ run isn't feasible.

Simply approach her in the hallway and agree to taste her cooking to start the Social Link.

As with any of the other Social Links, having a Persona of the Priestess Arcana in your stock will increase each interaction by one point and will speed up the progress of the Social Link.

The protagonist will receive Headphones from Fuuka Yamagishi when the Priestess Social Link reaches Rank 10. This item unlocks the fusion of Scathach.

How to Romance Fuuka

This decision to enter a romantic relationship with Fuuka Yamagishi happens when leveling up the Social Link to Rank 9. See below for the choices.

Fuuka Yamagishi Dialogue Answers

Here are all of the dialogue options and answers for Fuuka Yamagishi in Persona 3 Reload.

Dialogue options in bold are the best options. If none of the options are bold, then any of the choices will do. Again, a friendly reminder to have a Persona of the Priestess Arcana when you spend time with Fuuka.

Beware of slight spoilers.

Rank 1

Since this is the first rank, any option will do.

I want your honest opinion, okay? H-How was it? …… It tastes horrible. Not bad for a beginner.



Rank 2

Maybe I should give him some food. What do you think, Yuki-kun? Sure. Don't do it.

I don't want to put you in the hospital… I can handle a bit. Maybe we can use it in battle.

I don't think I can do this alone. Can I… count on you to help? Sure thing. Will it be good next time?



Rank 3

I still don't have a feel for how much salt to add. How do you do it, Yuki-kun? Just a dash or two. I don't add salt. Just dump in a ton.

O-Oh, sorry. I know you're just trying to help me, and all I'm doing is being negative. Just take it slow. Don't get discouraged already. Practice makes perfect.

Hmm… But in that case, I can't really read while cooking. I wouldn't want to get the pages dirty. Go to the bookstore. I'll help you find something.



Rank 4

But I couldn't really decide, and I wasn't sure how to use whatever I'd buy… Do you really need one? Start with the basics first.

And it's not like I have any other redeeming qualities. There's nothing you're good at? What about your Persona? You're a hard worker.

Not to mention that I'm kind of embarrassed about it all. I mean, it's not a very feminine hobby. That's not true. Maybe you're right. Why do you think that?



Rank 5

W-Well… How is it? It's good. You did a great job.

Because, I don't think I could have made it this far without you. I'm glad I could help. I didn't do anything.

That might be the reason why I made such good rice balls. Because I was thinking about who was going to eat them. Thank you. I think I get it. Can you make more sometime?



Rank 6

I promise I'm going to do the best I can. So can I count on you? Of course. You sure you're not overdoing it?

I know I don't seem very reliable, but I want to make myself a useful member of the team. That's the spirit. Don't get too carried away. You're already plenty useful.



Rank 7

… “What is it? Something wrong with that?

I mentioned that I don't really like going to bookstores. Yeah, I remember. But we were just in one…

She even threatened to show my parents… You did nothing wrong. …… That's messed up.

I'm sure it's because you're our leader. That's why I depend on you so much. Is that the only reason? That's probably it.



Rank 8

How are you able to tell yourself that things will work out in the end? I believe in myself. It's just my personality. I've never thought about it.

Will that be the end of us spending time together like this? Not at all. We'll see each other in the dorm.



Rank 9

She said, “When you're friends, you don't keep score.” She's right. Ahaha! That's funny.

I want to be together with you, forever. I feel the same way. Me too.

…… I love you, Fuuka. (Romantic) We'll always be friends. (Platonic)

(Romantic) …!? We'll be together forever. I'll treat you right.

(Platonic) But… I think it'll be fun to cook with friends.

(Romantic) Rank 10

Sorry, I don't know what I'm talking about… Are you nervous? You seem like your usual self.

As long as I have you… I don't think I'll lose my way. Glad to hear it. I'm always here for you.

So… what do you think? I love them! Your skills are impressive.



(Platonic) Rank 10

Remember how I told you I was pretty good with machines? Well, how are they? I love them! My mind is blown.



Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions are available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.